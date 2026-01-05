SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO JANUARY 02, 2026
The week to January 02, 2026 saw Nifty and Sensex close in the positive on the back of support from domestic institutions. The week saw FPIs outflows of $(1,722) Million. Rupee closed beyond ₹90/$ level this week, after staying under 90 for most of the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(02-Jan)
|Index
(26-Dec)
|Nifty Metals
|5.70%
|11,421.85
|10,806.15
|Nifty PSU Banks
|4.98%
|8,699.90
|8,287.45
|Nifty CPSE
|4.32%
|6,590.60
|6,317.60
|Nifty Automobiles
|3.83%
|28,803.65
|27,739.85
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|3.19%
|12,340.05
|11,958.15
|Nifty Mobility
|2.61%
|23,490.90
|22,893.35
|Nifty Infrastructure
|2.10%
|9,765.75
|9,564.45
|Nifty Banks
|1.93%
|60,150.95
|59,011.35
|Nifty Realty
|1.77%
|898.80
|883.15
|Nifty Private Banks
|1.76%
|28,902.90
|28,403.85
|Nifty MNC
|1.67%
|30,875.15
|30,367.30
|Nifty Non-Banks
|1.31%
|32,381.50
|31,962.25
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|1.13%
|37,239.40
|36,823.70
|Nifty Chemicals
|0.36%
|29,054.50
|28,950.70
|Nifty Capital Markets
|0.26%
|4,682.65
|4,670.50
|Nifty Healthcare
|0.18%
|14,725.65
|14,699.00
|Nifty India Defence
|0.16%
|7,786.75
|7,774.35
|Nifty IT
|-0.65%
|38,320.30
|38,572.30
|Nifty India Digital
|-0.69%
|9,521.00
|9,587.55
|Nifty FMCG
|-3.72%
|53,078.80
|55,132.05
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 17 sectors gave positive returns, while 3 gave negative returns. What is relevant is that a total of 13 sectors rallied more than 1% for the week. Metals, PSU Banks, Autos and Oil & Gas saw smart gains; while FMCG saw heavy pressure, followed by IT sector. FMCG was the only sector to correct more than -1% for the week.
For the week; metals gained from a shift out of precious metals to industrial metals on hopes of a major supply shortfall. PSU banks are expecting a sharp rebound in Q3 numbers, while in the case of Automobiles, the sales numbers have been phenomenal in the December quarter. Oil & gas stocks got a boost from low crude prices and higher GRMs.
Average returns of the 20 sectors stood at +1.61%. The top 5 sectors delivered 4.40% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 3.22%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -0.95%, showing a rather skewed market at the extremes. Here is a quick recap.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD, THE UGLY
On the positive side, IIP growth for November bounced from -0.06% to +6.68% on the back of an export revival. The government is planning a massive push to defence spending in the Union Budget, which will be positive for defence stocks. Auto sales in 2025 touched a record high after GST cuts. Meanwhile, 2025 was a record year for IPOs at ₹1.75 Trillion, with the upcoming year 2026 likely to see IPOs worth ₹2.50 Trillion.
On the downside, fiscal deficit data shows pressure on net tax revenues. Fiscal deficit could spill over beyond 4.4% for FY26. The sharp fall in ITC post the Sin Tax imposition resulted in a sell-off in cigarette stocks, pulling down the entire FMCG index. The rupee continued to be under pressure, closing at ₹90.22/$ for the week. For 2025, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $27 Billion in equities, something that will be an overhang for equity markets.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO JANUARY 09, 2025
Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to January 09, 2026.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX bounced from 9.15 levels to 9.45; despite touching a low of 8.97 for the week. This is normally a level where the Nifty shows a structural bounce.
The stock markets next week will be predicated on the India GDP data and the US jobs data. It will also depend on whether RBI continues to support the rupee beyond ₹90/$.
