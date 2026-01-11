Market outlook for next week (12-Jan to 16-Jan)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO JANUARY 09, 2026
The week to January 09, 2026 saw Nifty and Sensex close in the positive on the back of support from domestic institutions. The week saw FPIs outflows of $(466) Million. Rupee closed beyond ₹90/$ level but the big story of the week was the spike in geopolitical risk.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(09-Jan)
|Index
(02-Jan)
|Nifty India Defence
|1.35%
|7,891.65
|7,786.75
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|0.98%
|37,602.95
|37,239.40
|Nifty Healthcare
|-0.36%
|14,672.05
|14,725.65
|Nifty IT
|-0.76%
|38,027.20
|38,320.30
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-1.14%
|8,601.05
|8,699.90
|Nifty FMCG
|-1.21%
|52,438.15
|53,078.80
|Nifty Private Banks
|-1.39%
|28,500.65
|28,902.90
|Nifty Banks
|-1.50%
|59,251.55
|60,150.95
|Nifty Chemicals
|-1.56%
|28,600.30
|29,054.50
|Nifty MNC
|-1.79%
|30,322.40
|30,875.15
|Nifty India Digital
|-2.16%
|9,314.90
|9,521.00
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-2.34%
|4,573.25
|4,682.65
|Nifty CPSE
|-2.37%
|6,434.45
|6,590.60
|Nifty Automobiles
|-2.49%
|28,087.65
|28,803.65
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-2.72%
|31,501.65
|32,381.50
|Nifty Realty
|-2.76%
|874.00
|898.80
|Nifty Metals
|-2.86%
|11,094.80
|11,421.85
|Nifty Mobility
|-3.10%
|22,763.20
|23,490.90
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-4.74%
|9,303.30
|9,765.75
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-5.76%
|11,628.75
|12,340.05
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 18 sectors gave negative returns, while 2 gave positive returns. What is relevant is that a total of 10 sectors fell more than 2% and 16 sectors fell over 1% for the week. Only Defence and Consumer Durables saw gains; while Oil & Gas, Infrastructure, Mobility, Metals, and Realty saw heavy selling during the week.
For the week; Defence gained on Venezuela story. The only other gaining sector was consumer durables, which is more on expectations of higher discretionary spending. Among losers, Oil & Gas got hit by the geopolitical oil supply risk, while for most other sectors it was about sentiments in the aftermath of the 500% tariffs threatened by the US.
Average returns of the 20 sectors stood at -1.93%. The top 5 sectors delivered -0.19% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of -0.87%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -3.13%, showing the markets clearly skewed towards the sellers and profit bookers.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD, THE UGLY
On the positive side, the first advance estimate of FY26 GDP growth came in 90 bps higher at 7.4%, despite lower nominal growth signals. Even the lower US unemployment should be a positive considering that it reduces the pressure on the RBI to cut rates for now. IPO markets were back in action, while the markets await the $4 Billion of Reliance Jio. Indians would be pleased with the bounce in gold and silver amidst rising geopolitical uncertainty.
On the downside, geopolitical risk and national vulnerability got a new meaning after the US captured Madura and whisked to the US. The success of the move has emboldened Trump to now impose 500% tariffs on India, which could kill the Indian exports engine. Clearly, the US appears to be singling out India for harsh treatment and this could be a real test for the economy. Meanwhile, real GDP growth appears to be too much of a low-inflation story.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO JANUARY 16, 2025
Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to January 16, 2026.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX bounced from 9.45 levels to 10.83; on the back of global geopolitical risk. Even the low VIX has not really triggered a market rally this time around.
The stock markets next week will be predicated on how the tariff story pans out and the global reaction to the US action in Venezuela. Data flows will be of less criticality, in a world where geopolitical risk is the order of the day!
