Market outlook for next week (26-Jan to 30-Jan)

The coming week will be a truncated week due to trading holiday on 26-January on account of Republic Day celebrations in India. However, the last week of January is likely to see the biggest event risk of the last few weeks carried forward. Greenland, the frozen island in Europe, will continue to remain the centre of global attention. Trump wants full control over Greenland for trade and strategic reasons. Obviously, the EU is far from pleased and it has also deferred the proposed US-EU trade deal as a response.
However, the coming week could see some toning down of rhetoric, as Trump would not want to lose the support of his long-time ally, the EU. Trump’s agenda has been to curtail the Russian and Chinese influence around the Arctic region, and that is something the EU would also tacitly agree with the US on. Hence, the US may not have to take Greenland by force, but Denmark and the EU would, most likely, be open to a larger role played by the US in that region. That would serve the American and European interests quite well.
The bigger area of interest for India would be on the trade deal front. India has recently signed a CEPA with the UAE to expand trade to $200 Billion by 2032. Also, the Indo-EU trade deal is very close to fruition and could be announced, either this month-end or early next month. However, the missing link continues to be a trade deal with the US, which is what the markets are interested. After all, once the Indo-US trade deal is signed; exports will get back into peak performance, and even FPI flows into India should normalize.
VIX bounced from 11.37 levels to 14.19; as a spike in geopolitical risk led to rise in caution in the markets. That is why, the VIX is also popularly referred to as the Fear Index.
Indian markets enter a truncated week of trading with markets shut on Monday on account of Republic Day. When trading resumes on Tuesday, the big market trigger would still be the global geopolitical risk factors. Other triggers will remain secondary for now!
The coming week has several key data flows coming in, but is likely to be dominated by the global geopolitical risks. For India, the focus would be on how soon it can stitch up an Indo-US trade deal, and how the RBI is able to defend the value of rupee.
At this juncture, the global investors need a very strong reason to come to India. Buffett Ratio is inordinately high at 125% and weak rupee is eroding most of the dollar gains. Any story to be workable, must make sense to global investors in dollar terms.
