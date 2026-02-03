Midcaps In December 2025 – 0.92%

In December 2025, the Nifty Midcap 100 index had a negative return of -0.92%, snapping the previous month’s gains amid broad-based market weakness. This was driven by a decline in IT, Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare stocks. On the other hand, Commodities emerged as the top performing sector. Market breadth weakened significantly, with only 37 stocks advancing and 63 declining, pushing the Advance-Decline Ratio down to 0.59.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth: 37 advances, while 63 declines:

In Dec 2025, the market breadth was negative. 37 stocks advanced while 63 stocks declined. This was significantly worse than the previous month, with the advance-decline ratio falling from 0.72 to 0.59.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio close Dec-2025 37 63 0.59 Nov-2025 42 58 0.72 Oct-2025 79 21 3.76 Sep-2025 61 39 1.56 Aug-2025 32 68 0.47 Jul-2025 25 75 0.33 Jun-2025 67 33 2.03 May-2025 78 22 3.55 Apr-2025 73 27 2.7 Mar-2025 88 12 7.33 Feb-2025 3 97 0.03 Jan-2025 31 69 0.45

Source: NSE

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Source: NSE

Commodities performs the best while Information Technology performs the worst:

Commodities was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 4.72%, driven by strong performances from stocks like Hindustan Zinc Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, and NMDC Ltd. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Information Technology, which saw a decline of 4.88%. Key contributors to this downturn included Coforge Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd, and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Commodities 9 4.72 6.65 Telecommunication 4 4.13 3.99 Energy 5 3.28 1.46 Utilities 4 0.59 -0.44 Industrials 16 0.56 -0.63 Fast Moving Consumer Goods 3 -0.42 -1.21 Financial Services 23 -1.08 -0.71 Services 2 -1.22 -0.47 Healthcare 7 -3.62 -2.07 Consumer Discretionary 20 -4.21 -3.36 Information Technology 7 -4.88 -4.0

Source: NSE

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Source: NSE

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the top performers were led by L&T Finance Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, and Muthoot Finance Ltd with returns of 136.68%, 101.16%, and 80.62%, respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services sector.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) L&T Finance Ltd Financial Services 136.68 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Financial Services 101.16 Muthoot Finance Ltd Financial Services 80.62 AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Financial Services 78.09 Ashok Leyland Ltd Industrials 66.53 Indian Bank Financial Services 62.03 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Consumer Discretionary 61.91 UPL Ltd Commodities 60.16 Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Financial Services 55.88 National Aluminium Company Ltd Commodities 55.75 Max Financial Services Ltd Financial Services 50.09 BSE Ltd Financial Services 48.28 Bank of India Financial Services 41.17 Hindustan Zinc Ltd Commodities 40.68 SRF Ltd Commodities 38.46

Source: NSE

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd with returns of -57.73%, -37.68%, and -37.01%, respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Ola Electric Mobility Ltd Consumer Discretionary -57.73 Premier Energies Ltd Industrials -37.68 Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Information Technology -37.01 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Consumer Discretionary -36.47 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd Financial Services -35.01 Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Consumer Discretionary -32.5 Godrej Properties Ltd Consumer Discretionary -28.07 Supreme Industries Ltd Industrials -28.05 Oberoi Realty Ltd Consumer Discretionary -27.39 SJVN Ltd Utilities -27.27 Tube Investments of India Ltd Consumer Discretionary -26.82 Tata Technologies Ltd Information Technology -26.72 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Industrials -26.16 NTPC Green Energy Ltd Utilities -25.66 Adani Total Gas Ltd Energy -25.51

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:

As of the end of last month, nearly 33 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Around 43 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with L&T Finance Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, and IDFC First Bank Ltd being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) L&T Finance Ltd Financial Services 315.95 315.95 0.0 Bank of Maharashtra Financial Services 62.05 62.05 0.0 IDFC First Bank Ltd Financial Services 85.61 85.61 0.0 Ashok Leyland Ltd Industrials 179.19 179.19 0.0 Phoenix Mills Ltd Consumer Discretionary 1853.5 1853.5 0.0 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Energy 499.05 499.05 0.0 UPL Ltd Commodities 795.15 795.15 0.0 Steel Authority of India Ltd Commodities 146.99 146.99 0.0 Bharat Forge Ltd Consumer Discretionary 1470.4 1470.4 0.0 APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Industrials 1914.0 1914.2189 -0.01 AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Financial Services 994.5 996.45 -0.2 NMDC Ltd Commodities 83.17 83.41 -0.29 Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Financial Services 403.0 404.4 -0.35 National Aluminium Company Ltd Commodities 314.3 316.6 -0.73 Federal Bank Ltd Financial Services 267.1 269.15 -0.76 Muthoot Finance Ltd Financial Services 3811.7 3856.4 -1.16 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Industrials 287.45 291.0 -1.22 Marico Ltd Fast Moving Consumer Goods 750.6 760.7 -1.33 Union Bank of India Financial Services 153.76 156.29 -1.62 Indus Towers Ltd Telecommunication 418.75 425.75 -1.64 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Financial Services 357.7 364.05 -1.74 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Consumer Discretionary 265.15 271.16 -2.22 Polycab India Ltd Industrials 7619.0 7845.0 -2.88 Escorts Kubota Ltd Industrials 3719.8 3847.8 -3.33 Bank of India Financial Services 143.85 148.85 -3.36 Cummins India Ltd Industrials 4434.4 4600.2 -3.6 GMR Airports Ltd Services 104.37 108.35 -3.67 Max Financial Services Ltd Financial Services 1671.8 1736.7 -3.74 Hindustan Zinc Ltd Commodities 612.45 636.85 -3.83 Persistent Systems Ltd Information Technology 6272.0 6570.0 -4.54 Alkem Laboratories Ltd Healthcare 5506.5 5773.0 -4.62 One 97 Communications Ltd Financial Services 1298.9 1367.8 -5.04 MRF Ltd Consumer Discretionary 152855.0 162291.7958 -5.81 Indian Bank Financial Services 837.25 890.15 -5.94 SRF Ltd Commodities 3075.0 3281.2059 -6.28 Housing Urban Development Corporation Ltd Financial Services 228.13 244.1001 -6.54 Biocon Ltd Healthcare 393.9 421.6 -6.57 Tata Communications Ltd Telecommunication 1825.3 1960.0 -6.87 Apollo Tyres Ltd Consumer Discretionary 500.0 536.9 -6.87 Mphasis Ltd Information Technology 2791.2 3000.6 -6.98 Bharti Hexacom Ltd Telecommunication 1821.7 1973.7261 -7.7 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Healthcare 2035.2 2221.2516 -8.38 HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Financial Services 2672.2 2946.0 -9.29

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:

As of the end of last month, nearly 58 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 12 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week lows, with Premier Energies Ltd, ACC Ltd, and Jubilant Foodworks Ltd being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low Exide Industries Ltd Consumer Discretionary 362.2 331.2636 9.34 Petronet LNG Ltd Energy 284.1 260.2012 9.18 Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Ltd Consumer Discretionary 684.6 661.3 3.52 ACC Ltd Commodities 1737.7 1725.2 0.72 Patanjali Foods Ltd Fast Moving Consumer Goods 545.5 528.75 3.17 Container Corporation Of India Ltd Services 524.95 495.05 6.04 Torrent Power Ltd Utilities 1306.7 1200.0 8.89 Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Healthcare 1045.1 963.1885 8.5 P I Industries Ltd Commodities 3238.2 2979.7875 8.67 Mankind Pharma Ltd Healthcare 2196.5 2106.0 4.3 NTPC Green Energy Ltd Utilities 94.55 87.08 8.58 Suzlon Energy Ltd Industrials 52.67 49.71 5.95 Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd Consumer Discretionary 76.78 72.47 5.95 Page Industries Ltd Consumer Discretionary 36045.0 35565.0 1.35 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Fast Moving Consumer Goods 2075.7 2053.4 1.09 Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Consumer Discretionary 558.6 554.05 0.82 Adani Total Gas Ltd Energy 566.7 546.9467 3.61 Tata Technologies Ltd Information Technology 643.0 598.95 7.35 Godrej Properties Ltd Consumer Discretionary 2004.4 1927.15 4.01 Tube Investments of India Ltd Consumer Discretionary 2614.1 2460.8915 6.23 Supreme Industries Ltd Industrials 3353.8 3094.1455 8.39 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Industrials 42.05 40.76 3.16 SJVN Ltd Utilities 74.76 70.37 6.24 Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Consumer Discretionary 12102.0 11767.0 2.85 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd Financial Services 139.9 131.21 6.62

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low

Source: NSE