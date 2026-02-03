iifl-logo

Midcaps In December 2025 – 0.92%

3 Feb 2026 , 04:33 PM

In December 2025, the Nifty Midcap 100 index had a negative return of -0.92%, snapping the previous month’s gains amid broad-based market weakness. This was driven by a decline in IT, Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare stocks.  On the other hand, Commodities emerged as the top performing sector. Market breadth weakened significantly, with only 37 stocks advancing and 63 declining, pushing the Advance-Decline Ratio down to 0.59. 

Chart: Monthly Return Chart 

Source: NSE 

How was the market breadth: 37 advances, while 63 declines: 

In Dec 2025, the market breadth was negative. 37 stocks advanced while 63 stocks declined. This was significantly worse than the previous month, with the advance-decline ratio falling from 0.72 to 0.59. 

Table: Advances and Declines history 

Month  Advances  Declines  Advance/Decline Ratio 

close 
Dec-2025  37  63  0.59 
Nov-2025  42  58  0.72 
Oct-2025  79  21  3.76 
Sep-2025  61  39  1.56 
Aug-2025  32  68  0.47 
Jul-2025  25  75  0.33 
Jun-2025  67  33  2.03 
May-2025  78  22  3.55 
Apr-2025  73  27  2.7 
Mar-2025  88  12  7.33 
Feb-2025  3  97  0.03 
Jan-2025  31  69  0.45 

Source: NSE 

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio 

Source: NSE 

Commodities performs the best while Information Technology performs the worst: 

Commodities was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 4.72%, driven by strong performances from stocks like Hindustan Zinc Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, and NMDC Ltd. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Information Technology, which saw a decline of 4.88%. Key contributors to this downturn included Coforge Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd, and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. 

Table: Performance Across Sectors 

Sector  Number Of Stocks  % Change (w. avg)  % Change (avg) 
Commodities  9  4.72  6.65 
Telecommunication  4  4.13  3.99 
Energy  5  3.28  1.46 
Utilities  4  0.59  -0.44 
Industrials  16  0.56  -0.63 
Fast Moving Consumer Goods  3  -0.42  -1.21 
Financial Services  23  -1.08  -0.71 
Services  2  -1.22  -0.47 
Healthcare  7  -3.62  -2.07 
Consumer Discretionary  20  -4.21  -3.36 
Information Technology  7  -4.88  -4.0 

Source: NSE 

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year 

Source: NSE 

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon: 

Over the past year, the top performers were led by L&T Finance Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, and Muthoot Finance Ltd with returns of 136.68%, 101.16%, and 80.62%, respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services sector. 

Table: Top-15  

Stock  Sector  % Change (1Y) 
L&T Finance Ltd  Financial Services  136.68 
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd  Financial Services  101.16 
Muthoot Finance Ltd  Financial Services  80.62 
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd  Financial Services  78.09 
Ashok Leyland Ltd  Industrials  66.53 
Indian Bank  Financial Services  62.03 
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  61.91 
UPL Ltd  Commodities  60.16 
Mahindra  Mahindra Financial Services Ltd  Financial Services  55.88 
National Aluminium Company Ltd  Commodities  55.75 
Max Financial Services Ltd  Financial Services  50.09 
BSE Ltd  Financial Services  48.28 
Bank of India  Financial Services  41.17 
Hindustan Zinc Ltd  Commodities  40.68 
SRF Ltd  Commodities  38.46 

Source: NSE 

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon: 

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd with returns of -57.73%, -37.68%, and -37.01%, respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors. 

Table: Bottom-15  

Stock  Sector  % Change (1Y) 
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  -57.73 
Premier Energies Ltd  Industrials  -37.68 
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd  Information Technology  -37.01 
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  -36.47 
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd  Financial Services  -35.01 
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  -32.5 
Godrej Properties Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  -28.07 
Supreme Industries Ltd  Industrials  -28.05 
Oberoi Realty Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  -27.39 
SJVN Ltd  Utilities  -27.27 
Tube Investments of India Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  -26.82 
Tata Technologies Ltd  Information Technology  -26.72 
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd  Industrials  -26.16 
NTPC Green Energy Ltd  Utilities  -25.66 
Adani Total Gas Ltd  Energy  -25.51 

Source: NSE 

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs: 

As of the end of last month, nearly 33 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Around 43 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with L&T Finance Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, and IDFC First Bank Ltd being the closest. 

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High  

Stock  Sector  Last Close  52 Week High  vs 52 Week High (%) 
L&T Finance Ltd  Financial Services  315.95  315.95  0.0 
Bank of Maharashtra  Financial Services  62.05  62.05  0.0 
IDFC First Bank Ltd  Financial Services  85.61  85.61  0.0 
Ashok Leyland Ltd  Industrials  179.19  179.19  0.0 
Phoenix Mills Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  1853.5  1853.5  0.0 
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd  Energy  499.05  499.05  0.0 
UPL Ltd  Commodities  795.15  795.15  0.0 
Steel Authority of India Ltd  Commodities  146.99  146.99  0.0 
Bharat Forge Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  1470.4  1470.4  0.0 
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd  Industrials  1914.0  1914.2189  -0.01 
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd  Financial Services  994.5  996.45  -0.2 
NMDC Ltd  Commodities  83.17  83.41  -0.29 
Mahindra  Mahindra Financial Services Ltd  Financial Services  403.0  404.4  -0.35 
National Aluminium Company Ltd  Commodities  314.3  316.6  -0.73 
Federal Bank Ltd  Financial Services  267.1  269.15  -0.76 
Muthoot Finance Ltd  Financial Services  3811.7  3856.4  -1.16 
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd  Industrials  287.45  291.0  -1.22 
Marico Ltd  Fast Moving Consumer Goods  750.6  760.7  -1.33 
Union Bank of India  Financial Services  153.76  156.29  -1.62 
Indus Towers Ltd  Telecommunication  418.75  425.75  -1.64 
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd  Financial Services  357.7  364.05  -1.74 
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  265.15  271.16  -2.22 
Polycab India Ltd  Industrials  7619.0  7845.0  -2.88 
Escorts Kubota Ltd  Industrials  3719.8  3847.8  -3.33 
Bank of India  Financial Services  143.85  148.85  -3.36 
Cummins India Ltd  Industrials  4434.4  4600.2  -3.6 
GMR Airports Ltd  Services  104.37  108.35  -3.67 
Max Financial Services Ltd  Financial Services  1671.8  1736.7  -3.74 
Hindustan Zinc Ltd  Commodities  612.45  636.85  -3.83 
Persistent Systems Ltd  Information Technology  6272.0  6570.0  -4.54 
Alkem Laboratories Ltd  Healthcare  5506.5  5773.0  -4.62 
One 97 Communications Ltd  Financial Services  1298.9  1367.8  -5.04 
MRF Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  152855.0  162291.7958  -5.81 
Indian Bank  Financial Services  837.25  890.15  -5.94 
SRF Ltd  Commodities  3075.0  3281.2059  -6.28 
Housing  Urban Development Corporation Ltd  Financial Services  228.13  244.1001  -6.54 
Biocon Ltd  Healthcare  393.9  421.6  -6.57 
Tata Communications Ltd  Telecommunication  1825.3  1960.0  -6.87 
Apollo Tyres Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  500.0  536.9  -6.87 
Mphasis Ltd  Information Technology  2791.2  3000.6  -6.98 
Bharti Hexacom Ltd  Telecommunication  1821.7  1973.7261  -7.7 
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd  Healthcare  2035.2  2221.2516  -8.38 
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd  Financial Services  2672.2  2946.0  -9.29 

Source: NSE 

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs 

Source: NSE 

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows: 

As of the end of last month, nearly 58 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 12 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week lows, with Premier Energies Ltd, ACC Ltd, and Jubilant Foodworks Ltd being the closest. 

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low  

Stock  Sector  Last Close  52 Week Low  vs 52 Week Low 
Exide Industries Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  362.2  331.2636  9.34 
Petronet LNG Ltd  Energy  284.1  260.2012  9.18 
Indian Railway Catering  Tourism Corporation Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  684.6  661.3  3.52 
ACC Ltd  Commodities  1737.7  1725.2  0.72 
Patanjali Foods Ltd  Fast Moving Consumer Goods  545.5  528.75  3.17 
Container Corporation Of India Ltd  Services  524.95  495.05  6.04 
Torrent Power Ltd  Utilities  1306.7  1200.0  8.89 
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd  Healthcare  1045.1  963.1885  8.5 
P I Industries Ltd  Commodities  3238.2  2979.7875  8.67 
Mankind Pharma Ltd  Healthcare  2196.5  2106.0  4.3 
NTPC Green Energy Ltd  Utilities  94.55  87.08  8.58 
Suzlon Energy Ltd  Industrials  52.67  49.71  5.95 
Aditya Birla Fashion  Retail Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  76.78  72.47  5.95 
Page Industries Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  36045.0  35565.0  1.35 
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd  Fast Moving Consumer Goods  2075.7  2053.4  1.09 
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  558.6  554.05  0.82 
Adani Total Gas Ltd  Energy  566.7  546.9467  3.61 
Tata Technologies Ltd  Information Technology  643.0  598.95  7.35 
Godrej Properties Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  2004.4  1927.15  4.01 
Tube Investments of India Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  2614.1  2460.8915  6.23 
Supreme Industries Ltd  Industrials  3353.8  3094.1455  8.39 
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd  Industrials  42.05  40.76  3.16 
SJVN Ltd  Utilities  74.76  70.37  6.24 
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  12102.0  11767.0  2.85 
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd  Financial Services  139.9  131.21  6.62 

Source: NSE 

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low 

Source: NSE 

