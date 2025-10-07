Nifty 50 Ends Flat in September; Industrials Shine, Technology Drags

In September 2025, the Nifty 50 index had a neutral return of -0.06%. This was driven by strong performances from sectors like Industrials, led by Bharat Electronics Limited, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, and Larsen Toubro Limited, while Technology declined sharply due to losses in Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, and HCL Technologies Limited. The market breadth was slightly positive with 26 stocks advancing against 24 declining.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth: 26 advance while 24 decline:

In Sep-2025, the market breadth was slightly positive. 26 stocks advanced while 24 declined. This is marginally worse compared to August’s strong 34-16 advance-decline ratio.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio close Sep-2025 26 24 1.08 Aug-2025 34 16 2.12 Jul-2025 7 43 0.16 Jun-2025 36 14 2.57 May-2025 33 17 1.94 Apr-2025 36 14 2.57 Mar-2025 42 8 5.25 Feb-2025 8 42 0.19 Jan-2025 20 30 0.67 Dec-2024 14 36 0.39 Nov-2024 21 29 0.72 Oct-2024 6 44 0.14

Source: NSE

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Source: NSE

Industrials performs the best while Technology performs the worst:

Industrials was the best performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 3.51%. This was driven by strong performances from Bharat Electronics Limited, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, and Larsen Toubro Limited. On the other hand, the worst performing sector was Technology which saw a decline of 5.26%. Key contributors to this downturn included Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, and HCL Technologies Limited.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Industrials 3 3.51 4.94 Utilities 2 1.68 1.55 Energy 4 1.41 3.62 Basic Materials 6 1.4 1.67 Financial Services 12 0.71 1.59 Consumer Cyclical 8 0.3 0.17 Communication Services 2 -0.25 0.22 Healthcare 4 -1.64 -2.78 Consumer Defensive 4 -1.77 -0.74 Technology 5 -5.26 -5.62

Source: NSE

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Source: NSE

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Bharat Electronics Limited, Eicher Motors Limited, and Bajaj Finance Limited with returns of 43.38%, 42.71%, and 33.45% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Industrials and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Bharat Electronics Limited Industrials 43.38 Eicher Motors Limited Consumer Cyclical 42.71 Bajaj Finance Limited Financial Services 33.45 Maruti Suzuki India Limited Consumer Cyclical 23.06 Eternal Ltd. Communication Services 18.73 State Bank of India Financial Services 11.87 HDFC Bank Limited Financial Services 11.72 JSW Steel Limited Basic Materials 11.53 Bharti Airtel Limited Communication Services 11.38 Mahindra Mahindra Limited Consumer Cyclical 9.13 HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited Financial Services 6.79 ICICI Bank Limited Financial Services 6.59 Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Financial Services 6.2 UltraTech Cement Limited Basic Materials 3.95 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited Healthcare 3.85

Source: NSE

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the bottom performers included IndusInd Bank Limited, Trent Limited, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited with returns of -47.82%, -38.5%, and -30.38% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) IndusInd Bank Limited Financial Services -47.82 Trent Limited Consumer Cyclical -38.5 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Technology -30.38 Tata Motors Limited Consumer Cyclical -28.92 Bajaj Auto Limited Consumer Cyclical -28.5 Asian Paints Limited Basic Materials -27.51 Infosys Limited Technology -22.37 HCL Technologies Limited Technology -21.44 NTPC Limited Utilities -20.76 ITC Limited Consumer Defensive -19.53 Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Utilities -18.02 Adani Enterprises Limited Energy -17.71 Coal India Limited Energy -17.02 Jio Financial Services Limited Financial Services -16.34 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Healthcare -16.19

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:

As of end of last month, only 9 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week highs, and a total of 18 stocks were within 10%. Among the closest are UltraTech Cement Limited, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, and Larsen Toubro Limited, all trading within 7.7% of their 52-week highs.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) State Bank of India Financial Services 872.45 880.5 -0.91 Eicher Motors Limited Consumer Cyclical 7005.5 7122.5 -1.64 Hero MotoCorp Limited Consumer Cyclical 5472.5 5608.45 -2.42 Maruti Suzuki India Limited Consumer Cyclical 16029.0 16435.0 -2.47 JSW Steel Limited Basic Materials 1142.7 1175.8 -2.82 Tata Steel Limited Basic Materials 169.05 174.74 -3.26 Bajaj Finance Limited Financial Services 999.0 1036.0 -3.57 Hindalco Industries Limited Basic Materials 761.95 790.6 -3.62 Tata Consumer Products Limited Consumer Defensive 1129.3 1180.5 -4.34 Grasim Industries Limited Basic Materials 2756.9 2911.0 -5.29 Eternal Ltd. Communication Services 325.5 343.9 -5.35 Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Financial Services 2006.4 2135.0 -6.02 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited Industrials 1403.5 1494.0 -6.06 SBI Life Insurance Company Limited Financial Services 1790.6 1912.0 -6.35 HDFC Bank Limited Financial Services 952.5 1018.85 -6.51 UltraTech Cement Limited Basic Materials 12240.0 13097.0 -6.54 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited Healthcare 7409.0 7980.0 -7.16 Bharat Electronics Limited Industrials 403.95 436.0 -7.35 Larsen Toubro Limited Industrials 3659.0 3963.5 -7.68 HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited Financial Services 756.45 820.75 -7.83 Bharti Airtel Limited Communication Services 1883.0 2045.8 -7.96 Mahindra Mahindra Limited Consumer Cyclical 3427.0 3723.8 -7.97 Axis Bank Limited Financial Services 1131.6 1247.0 -9.25

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week highs

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:

As of end of last month, nearly ~50% stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 5 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week lows, with ITC Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Wipro Limited being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low Nestlé India Limited Consumer Defensive 1154.0 1055.0 9.38 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Healthcare 1594.3 1548.0 2.99 ITC Limited Consumer Defensive 401.55 390.15 2.92 Wipro Limited Technology 239.37 228.0 4.99 HCL Technologies Limited Technology 1385.9 1302.75 6.38 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Technology 2888.4 2866.6 0.76 Trent Limited Consumer Cyclical 4677.5 4488.0 4.22

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low

Source: NSE