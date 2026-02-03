iifl-logo

NIFTY In December 2025 –0.28%

3 Feb 2026 , 05:08 PM

In December 2025, the Nifty 50 index posted a negative return of -0.28%. This reversed the previous month’s gains and was driven by a decline in Healthcare and Industrials stocks. On the other hand, Commodities and IT stocks were among the best performers. Market breadth remained positive, with 28 stocks advancing versus 22 declining. 

Chart: Monthly Return Chart 

Source: NSE 

How was the market breadth: 28 advances, while 22 declines: 

In Dec-2025, the market breadth was positive. 28 stocks advanced while 22 stocks declined. In comparison to the last month, this is marginally worse, as November saw a higher advance-decline ratio of 1.38 versus 1.27. 

Table: Advances and Declines history 

Month  Advances  Declines  Advance/Decline Ratio 

close 
Dec-2025  28  22  1.27 
Nov-2025  29  21  1.38 
Oct-2025  39  10  3.9 
Sep-2025  25  24  1.04 
Aug-2025  19  30  0.63 
Jul-2025  15  34  0.44 
Jun-2025  37  11  3.36 
May-2025  34  15  2.27 
Apr-2025  33  16  2.06 
Mar-2025  41  8  5.12 
Feb-2025  9  40  0.22 
Jan-2025  24  25  0.96 

Source: NSE 

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio 

Source: NSE 

Commodities performs the best while Healthcare performs the worst: 

Commodities was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 3.74%, driven by strong performances from stocks like Hindalco Industries Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, and Grasim Industries Ltd. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Healthcare, which saw a decline of 3.45%. Key contributors to this downturn included Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. 

Table: Performance Across Sectors 

Sector  Number Of Stocks  % Change (w. avg)  % Change (avg) 
Commodities  6  3.74  3.39 
Information Technology  5  3.04  3.23 
Energy  3  0.52  1.69 
Telecommunication  1  0.33  0.33 
Consumer Discretionary  10  -0.25  0.01 
Utilities  2  -0.38  -0.52 
Industrials  2  -0.46  -1.3 
Fast Moving Consumer Goods  4  -1.13  -0.3 
Financial Services  12  -1.14  0.54 
Services  1  -3.11  -3.11 
Healthcare  4  -3.45  -2.6 

Source: NSE 

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year 

 

Source: NSE 

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon: 

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Shriram Finance Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and Eicher Motors Ltd with returns of 75.05%, 55.43%, and 53.62%, respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services and Consumer Discretionary sectors. 

Table: Top-15  

Stock  Sector  % Change (1Y) 
Shriram Finance Ltd  Financial Services  75.05 
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  55.43 
Eicher Motors Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  53.62 
Bajaj Finance Ltd  Financial Services  48.88 
Hindalco Industries Ltd  Commodities  48.26 
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd  Financial Services  46.63 
Hero MotoCorp Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  44.34 
Bharat Electronics Ltd  Industrials  37.39 
Bharti Airtel Ltd  Telecommunication  33.34 
Tata Steel Ltd  Commodities  33.33 
Tata Consumer Products Ltd  Fast Moving Consumer Goods  31.28 
Bajaj Finserv Ltd  Financial Services  29.99 
Reliance Industries Ltd  Energy  29.62 
JSW Steel Ltd  Commodities  29.55 
State Bank of India  Financial Services  25.87 

Source: NSE 

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon: 

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Trent Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and HCL Technologies Ltd with returns of -39.92%, -18.98%, and -13.9% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology sectors. 

Table: Bottom-15  

Stock  Sector  % Change (1Y) 
Trent Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  -39.92 
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd  Information Technology  -18.98 
HCL Technologies Ltd  Information Technology  -13.9 
ITC Ltd  Fast Moving Consumer Goods  -13.8 
Infosys Ltd  Information Technology  -11.66 
IndusInd Bank Ltd  Financial Services  -9.99 
Wipro Ltd  Information Technology  -9.34 
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd  Utilities  -8.09 
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd  Healthcare  -7.98 
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd  Healthcare  -7.75 
Adani Enterprises Ltd  Commodities  -7.33 
Tech Mahindra Ltd  Information Technology  -4.06 
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd  Healthcare  -3.22 
Jio Financial Services Ltd  Financial Services  -1.1 
Cipla Ltd  Healthcare  -0.3 

Source: NSE 

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs: 

As of the end of last month, nearly 22 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week highs. Around 34 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Hindalco Industries Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, and Shriram Finance Ltd being the closest. 

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High  

Stock  Sector  Last Close  52 Week High  vs 52 Week High (%) 
Hindalco Industries Ltd  Commodities  886.7  886.7  0.0 
Titan Company Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  4051.5  4051.5  0.0 
Shriram Finance Ltd  Financial Services  996.2  996.2  0.0 
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  16697.0  16703.0  -0.04 
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd  Financial Services  2034.9  2036.0  -0.05 
Eicher Motors Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  7312.5  7324.0  -0.16 
Nestle India Ltd  Fast Moving Consumer Goods  1287.0  1289.0  -0.16 
State Bank of India  Financial Services  982.2  983.9  -0.17 
Larsen  Toubro Ltd  Industrials  4083.5  4092.3  -0.22 
Reliance Industries Ltd  Energy  1570.4  1575.4  -0.32 
Tata Consumer Products Ltd  Fast Moving Consumer Goods  1192.0  1197.5  -0.46 
Coal India Ltd  Energy  399.0  402.35  -0.83 
Bajaj Auto Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  9350.0  9455.0  -1.11 
Mahindra  Mahindra Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  3709.2  3757.3  -1.28 
Axis Bank Ltd  Financial Services  1269.4  1290.2  -1.61 
HDFC Bank Ltd  Financial Services  992.9  1012.95  -1.98 
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd  Financial Services  2203.0  2262.3939  -2.63 
Bharti Airtel Ltd  Telecommunication  2107.0  2165.0  -2.68 
Tata Steel Ltd  Commodities  179.93  185.0  -2.74 
JSW Steel Ltd  Commodities  1164.8  1210.0  -3.74 
Adani Ports  Special Economic Zone Ltd  Services  1469.8  1530.5  -3.97 
Grasim Industries Ltd  Commodities  2829.0  2958.7  -4.38 
Tech Mahindra Ltd  Information Technology  1590.9  1678.3887  -5.21 
Bajaj Finserv Ltd  Financial Services  2039.9  2176.6  -6.28 
Asian Paints Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  2769.5  2968.5  -6.7 
Oil  Natural Gas Corpn Ltd  Energy  240.38  258.3128  -6.94 
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd  Healthcare  1271.4  1366.3318  -6.95 
Bharat Electronics Ltd  Industrials  399.6  431.2495  -7.34 
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd  Financial Services  749.85  814.3  -7.91 
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd  Healthcare  1719.7  1872.4767  -8.16 
UltraTech Cement Ltd  Commodities  11792.0  12872.0  -8.39 
NTPC Ltd  Utilities  329.55  360.214  -8.51 
ICICI Bank Ltd  Financial Services  1342.9  1477.2018  -9.09 
Hero MotoCorp Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  5771.0  6350.5  -9.13 
Cipla Ltd  Healthcare  1511.3  1663.6  -9.15 
Bajaj Finance Ltd  Financial Services  986.5  1091.15  -9.59 

Source: NSE 

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs 

Source: NSE 

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows: 

As of the end of last month, nearly 31 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 4 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week low, with ITC Ltd and Trent Ltd being the closest. 

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low  

Stock  Sector  Last Close  52 Week Low  vs 52 Week Low 
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  367.35  343.4  6.97 
Hindustan Unilever Ltd  Fast Moving Consumer Goods  2315.9  2118.2475  9.33 
ITC Ltd  Fast Moving Consumer Goods  403.0  387.7065  3.94 
Trent Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  4276.0  4018.3  6.41 

Source: NSE 

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low 

Source: NSE 

