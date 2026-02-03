NIFTY In December 2025 –0.28%

In December 2025, the Nifty 50 index posted a negative return of -0.28%. This reversed the previous month’s gains and was driven by a decline in Healthcare and Industrials stocks. On the other hand, Commodities and IT stocks were among the best performers. Market breadth remained positive, with 28 stocks advancing versus 22 declining.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

How was the market breadth: 28 advances, while 22 declines:

In Dec-2025, the market breadth was positive. 28 stocks advanced while 22 stocks declined. In comparison to the last month, this is marginally worse, as November saw a higher advance-decline ratio of 1.38 versus 1.27.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio close Dec-2025 28 22 1.27 Nov-2025 29 21 1.38 Oct-2025 39 10 3.9 Sep-2025 25 24 1.04 Aug-2025 19 30 0.63 Jul-2025 15 34 0.44 Jun-2025 37 11 3.36 May-2025 34 15 2.27 Apr-2025 33 16 2.06 Mar-2025 41 8 5.12 Feb-2025 9 40 0.22 Jan-2025 24 25 0.96

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Commodities performs the best while Healthcare performs the worst:

Commodities was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 3.74%, driven by strong performances from stocks like Hindalco Industries Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, and Grasim Industries Ltd. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Healthcare, which saw a decline of 3.45%. Key contributors to this downturn included Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Commodities 6 3.74 3.39 Information Technology 5 3.04 3.23 Energy 3 0.52 1.69 Telecommunication 1 0.33 0.33 Consumer Discretionary 10 -0.25 0.01 Utilities 2 -0.38 -0.52 Industrials 2 -0.46 -1.3 Fast Moving Consumer Goods 4 -1.13 -0.3 Financial Services 12 -1.14 0.54 Services 1 -3.11 -3.11 Healthcare 4 -3.45 -2.6

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Shriram Finance Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and Eicher Motors Ltd with returns of 75.05%, 55.43%, and 53.62%, respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services and Consumer Discretionary sectors.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Shriram Finance Ltd Financial Services 75.05 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Consumer Discretionary 55.43 Eicher Motors Ltd Consumer Discretionary 53.62 Bajaj Finance Ltd Financial Services 48.88 Hindalco Industries Ltd Commodities 48.26 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Financial Services 46.63 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Consumer Discretionary 44.34 Bharat Electronics Ltd Industrials 37.39 Bharti Airtel Ltd Telecommunication 33.34 Tata Steel Ltd Commodities 33.33 Tata Consumer Products Ltd Fast Moving Consumer Goods 31.28 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Financial Services 29.99 Reliance Industries Ltd Energy 29.62 JSW Steel Ltd Commodities 29.55 State Bank of India Financial Services 25.87

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Trent Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and HCL Technologies Ltd with returns of -39.92%, -18.98%, and -13.9% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology sectors.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Trent Ltd Consumer Discretionary -39.92 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Information Technology -18.98 HCL Technologies Ltd Information Technology -13.9 ITC Ltd Fast Moving Consumer Goods -13.8 Infosys Ltd Information Technology -11.66 IndusInd Bank Ltd Financial Services -9.99 Wipro Ltd Information Technology -9.34 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Utilities -8.09 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Healthcare -7.98 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Healthcare -7.75 Adani Enterprises Ltd Commodities -7.33 Tech Mahindra Ltd Information Technology -4.06 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Healthcare -3.22 Jio Financial Services Ltd Financial Services -1.1 Cipla Ltd Healthcare -0.3

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:

As of the end of last month, nearly 22 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week highs. Around 34 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Hindalco Industries Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, and Shriram Finance Ltd being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) Hindalco Industries Ltd Commodities 886.7 886.7 0.0 Titan Company Ltd Consumer Discretionary 4051.5 4051.5 0.0 Shriram Finance Ltd Financial Services 996.2 996.2 0.0 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Consumer Discretionary 16697.0 16703.0 -0.04 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Financial Services 2034.9 2036.0 -0.05 Eicher Motors Ltd Consumer Discretionary 7312.5 7324.0 -0.16 Nestle India Ltd Fast Moving Consumer Goods 1287.0 1289.0 -0.16 State Bank of India Financial Services 982.2 983.9 -0.17 Larsen Toubro Ltd Industrials 4083.5 4092.3 -0.22 Reliance Industries Ltd Energy 1570.4 1575.4 -0.32 Tata Consumer Products Ltd Fast Moving Consumer Goods 1192.0 1197.5 -0.46 Coal India Ltd Energy 399.0 402.35 -0.83 Bajaj Auto Ltd Consumer Discretionary 9350.0 9455.0 -1.11 Mahindra Mahindra Ltd Consumer Discretionary 3709.2 3757.3 -1.28 Axis Bank Ltd Financial Services 1269.4 1290.2 -1.61 HDFC Bank Ltd Financial Services 992.9 1012.95 -1.98 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Financial Services 2203.0 2262.3939 -2.63 Bharti Airtel Ltd Telecommunication 2107.0 2165.0 -2.68 Tata Steel Ltd Commodities 179.93 185.0 -2.74 JSW Steel Ltd Commodities 1164.8 1210.0 -3.74 Adani Ports Special Economic Zone Ltd Services 1469.8 1530.5 -3.97 Grasim Industries Ltd Commodities 2829.0 2958.7 -4.38 Tech Mahindra Ltd Information Technology 1590.9 1678.3887 -5.21 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Financial Services 2039.9 2176.6 -6.28 Asian Paints Ltd Consumer Discretionary 2769.5 2968.5 -6.7 Oil Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Energy 240.38 258.3128 -6.94 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Healthcare 1271.4 1366.3318 -6.95 Bharat Electronics Ltd Industrials 399.6 431.2495 -7.34 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Financial Services 749.85 814.3 -7.91 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Healthcare 1719.7 1872.4767 -8.16 UltraTech Cement Ltd Commodities 11792.0 12872.0 -8.39 NTPC Ltd Utilities 329.55 360.214 -8.51 ICICI Bank Ltd Financial Services 1342.9 1477.2018 -9.09 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Consumer Discretionary 5771.0 6350.5 -9.13 Cipla Ltd Healthcare 1511.3 1663.6 -9.15 Bajaj Finance Ltd Financial Services 986.5 1091.15 -9.59

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:

As of the end of last month, nearly 31 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 4 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week low, with ITC Ltd and Trent Ltd being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Consumer Discretionary 367.35 343.4 6.97 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Fast Moving Consumer Goods 2315.9 2118.2475 9.33 ITC Ltd Fast Moving Consumer Goods 403.0 387.7065 3.94 Trent Ltd Consumer Discretionary 4276.0 4018.3 6.41

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low

