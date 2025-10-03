September 2025 – How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations?

STOCK MARKET BIG PICTURE FOR SEPTEMBER 2025
How did the Indian stock markets perform in September 2025, in terms of generic, sectoral, and thematic indices? Here is a quick dekko.
Let us turn specifically to the sectoral indices and how they ranked in terms of returns, risk, and valuations.
HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RETURNS IN LAST 1 YEAR?
The table captures the returns on key sectors with ranking on 1-year returns.
|Sectoral
Index
|1-Year
Returns
|3-Year
Returns
|5-Year
Returns
|Nifty PSU Bank
|12.14
|36.92
|43.94
|Nifty Financial Services
|7.35
|15.24
|20.66
|Nifty FS Ex-Bank
|6.25
|22.33
|23.28
|Nifty Bank
|3.95
|13.19
|21.45
|Nifty Private Bank
|0.41
|10.67
|18.21
|Nifty Metal
|-0.73
|20.97
|36.81
|Nifty Auto
|-0.88
|28.89
|28.60
|Nifty Healthcare Index
|-3.58
|20.64
|15.95
|Nifty Chemicals
|-6.18
|6.06
|20.73
|Nifty Pharma
|-7.19
|19.14
|13.59
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-12.43
|14.76
|19.86
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-14.74
|11.40
|19.33
|Nifty FMCG
|-14.83
|9.08
|15.08
|Nifty IT
|-17.96
|9.82
|13.23
|Nifty Realty
|-20.79
|27.36
|32.98
|Nifty Media
|-27.30
|-8.78
|0.54
Data Source: NSE Indices
There are interesting takeaways from 1 year returns.
HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RISK IN LAST 1 YEAR?
Returns are one side of the coin. Risk is the other side of the coin for investors.
|Sectoral
Index
|1-Year
Volatility
|1-Year
Beta
|1-Year
Correlation
|1-Year
R2
|Nifty Realty
|28.75
|1.52
|0.68
|0.46
|Nifty Media
|24.70
|0.96
|0.50
|0.25
|Nifty PSU Bank
|23.53
|1.12
|0.61
|0.37
|Nifty Metal
|23.34
|1.34
|0.74
|0.55
|Nifty IT
|21.85
|1.08
|0.64
|0.40
|Nifty FS Ex-Bank
|20.04
|1.28
|0.82
|0.67
|Nifty Auto
|19.69
|1.19
|0.78
|0.61
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|18.78
|1.02
|0.70
|0.49
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|18.78
|1.13
|0.77
|0.60
|Nifty Chemicals
|18.56
|0.94
|0.65
|0.42
|Nifty Pharma
|17.12
|0.75
|0.56
|0.32
|Nifty Healthcare Index
|16.28
|0.76
|0.61
|0.37
|Nifty Financial Services
|14.80
|1.01
|0.88
|0.77
|Nifty Private Bank
|14.74
|0.96
|0.84
|0.70
|Nifty Bank
|14.22
|0.95
|0.86
|0.74
|Nifty FMCG
|13.88
|0.59
|0.54
|0.30
Data Source: NSE Indices
The above table is ranked on 1-year volatility (standard deviation) starting with the most volatile sectors to the least volatile sectors.
SECTORAL INDICES AND THE VALUATION PLAY IN LAST 1 YEAR
Finally, we look at sectoral valuations ranked on P/E ratios as of September 2025.
|Sectoral
Index
|Price/Earnings
(P/E Ratio)
|Price / Book
(P/BV)
|Dividend
Yield
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|67.54
|12.52
|0.38
|Nifty Media
|61.75
|1.60
|1.45
|Nifty Chemicals
|43.49
|4.20
|0.92
|Nifty Realty
|42.51
|4.19
|0.34
|Nifty FMCG
|40.45
|9.86
|2.11
|Nifty Healthcare Index
|37.17
|5.27
|0.59
|Nifty Pharma
|33.07
|4.64
|0.71
|Nifty Auto
|27.52
|4.80
|1.12
|Nifty IT
|24.29
|6.30
|3.23
|Nifty FS Ex-Bank
|22.79
|4.13
|0.82
|Nifty Metal
|19.20
|2.62
|1.74
|Nifty Private Bank
|17.77
|2.04
|0.57
|Nifty Financial Services
|17.14
|2.71
|1.00
|Nifty Bank
|15.09
|2.06
|1.07
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|12.04
|1.58
|2.31
|Nifty PSU Bank
|7.82
|1.23
|2.49
Data Source: NSE Indices
Here are key takeaways from the three valuation parameters.
Sectoral valuations have come under stress after the relatively disappointing first quarter results made pricing look steeper.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.