All About Shree Ram Twistex Limited - IPO

Shree Ram Twistex Limited (SRTL) is entering the capital markets as an emerging, energy-efficient cotton yarn manufacturer with a differentiated ESG-led positioning in a traditionally energy-intensive industry. The company has established operational self-sufficiency through a 6.1 MW ground-mounted solar power plant (5 MW commissioned; balance expected by March 2026) and has planned a 4.2 MW captive wind project (expected by December 2026). Together, these renewable initiatives are designed for 100% captive consumption, potentially reducing electricity costs by up to 40%—a key competitive advantage in spinning operations where energy forms a significant cost component.

The IPO is a pure fresh issue, with no Offer for Sale by promoters, indicating capital infusion for growth and alignment with long-term value creation. The proceeds will be utilised to complete renewable energy infrastructure, strengthen working capital, and improve balance sheet flexibility.

Financially, SRTL has demonstrated steady growth, with revenue rising from INR 21,310 lakhs in FY2023 to INR 25,504 lakhs in FY2025 (CAGR ~9.5%). Profitability has improved meaningfully, with PAT increasing nearly fourfold from INR 205 lakhs to INR 799 lakhs, and ROE expanding to 10.8% in FY2025. EBITDA margins remain stable around 8.5–8.7%, broadly in line with industry averages.

Positioned within India’s export-driven textile ecosystem and supported by renewable cost efficiencies, SRTL offers investors exposure to a consolidating cotton yarn industry with ESG credentials. However, the business remains exposed to cotton price volatility and high customer concentration, making execution discipline critical for sustained growth.

About the Company

Shree Ram Twistex Limited operates exclusively in the B2B cotton yarn manufacturing segment with a diversified portfolio:

Key Product Segments:

Carded Yarn (51.34% revenue contribution) – Core high-volume segment

Eli Twist Yarn (29.60%)

Lycra Blended Yarn

Organic Yarn

Open-End Yarn

Cotton Waste

The company benefits from:

34-day working capital cycle (vs industry 52–71 days)

Debt-equity ratio of 0.84 (FY25)

Strong relationships with top textile manufacturers

Increasing presence in organic and sustainable yarn

Its renewable energy integration is a strategic differentiator aimed at stabilising margins in a volatile commodity cycle.

Valuation of the Company

At the upper price band of INR 104:

FY25 EPS: INR 2.72

Trailing P/E: ~38x

NAV per share: INR 23.97

Implied P/B: ~4.3x

If annualised based on 1HFY26 EPS (INR 4.76), the P/E moderates to ~23x.

Compared to listed textile peers, SRTL commands a premium multiple, justified by:

Renewable energy integration

Improving profitability

Better working capital efficiency

However, margins remain modest relative to high-margin textile players.

Details of the IPO

Issue Type: Fresh Issue (No OFS)

Total Issue Size: INR 110.24 crore

Equity Shares Offered: Up to 10.6 million shares

Price Band: INR 95 – INR 104

IPO Open: February 23, 2026

IPO Close: February 25, 2026

Book Running Lead Manager: Interactive Financial Services Limited

Industry Outlook

India’s cotton yarn industry, valued at approximately INR 174 billion in FY2024, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach INR 350 billion by FY2030. India is the world’s largest cotton producer (3.8 million tons in FY2024) and the second-largest spinner globally, giving it structural raw material advantages.

Key growth drivers include:

Government initiatives like the PLI Scheme and PM MITRA Parks

“China +1” global supply chain diversification

India’s target of USD 350 billion in textile exports by 2030

Rising domestic apparel consumption

Growing preference for natural fibres amid ESG mandates

India’s cotton-to-synthetic fibre ratio (60:40) is significantly higher than global norms, favouring natural fibre players. About 30% of cotton yarn production is exported to Bangladesh, China, and the EU.

However, the industry remains cyclical and sensitive to:

Cotton price volatility

Currency fluctuations

Global demand slowdown

Trade protectionism

Consolidation is likely as energy-efficient, capital-disciplined players gain share over smaller, inefficient mills.

How the Company is Performing with its Peers

SRTL shows:

Revenue CAGR (FY23–FY25): ~9–10%

PAT CAGR: ~98%

EBITDA margin: ~8.5%

ROE improved to 10.8%

Compared to peers:

Lower margins than premium player Ambika Cotton

Better working capital than many small-cap mills

More stable than Damodar and Rajapalayam, which faced volatility

Company vs Peers (Top 5)

1. Ambika Cotton Mills Limited

Beats: Growth trajectory, renewable integration

Lacks: Lower EBITDA margin (Ambika ~14–20%), lower ROE

2. Damodar Industries Limited

Beats: Stronger profitability, lower leverage

Lacks: Smaller scale

3. Rajapalayam Mills Limited

Beats: Positive earnings trend

Lacks: Lower scale, thinner margins

4. Industry Mid-sized Exporters

Beats: Renewable energy advantage

Lacks: Customer diversification

5. Larger Integrated Textile Houses

Beats: Nimbleness, lower capital intensity

Lacks: Brand power, vertical integration depth

Comparing P/E and P/B with Peers

Company P/E Approx. P/B SRTL 38x 4.3x Ambika Cotton 11x <1x Damodar Industries 14x <1x Rajapalayam Mills NA ~1.7x