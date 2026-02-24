All About Shree Ram Twistex Limited - IPO

Shree Ram Twistex Limited (SRTL) is entering the capital markets as an emerging, energy-efficient cotton yarn manufacturer with a differentiated ESG-led positioning in a traditionally energy-intensive industry. The company has established operational self-sufficiency through a 6.1 MW ground-mounted solar power plant (5 MW commissioned; balance expected by March 2026) and has planned a 4.2 MW captive wind project (expected by December 2026). Together, these renewable initiatives are designed for 100% captive consumption, potentially reducing electricity costs by up to 40%—a key competitive advantage in spinning operations where energy forms a significant cost component.
The IPO is a pure fresh issue, with no Offer for Sale by promoters, indicating capital infusion for growth and alignment with long-term value creation. The proceeds will be utilised to complete renewable energy infrastructure, strengthen working capital, and improve balance sheet flexibility.
Financially, SRTL has demonstrated steady growth, with revenue rising from INR 21,310 lakhs in FY2023 to INR 25,504 lakhs in FY2025 (CAGR ~9.5%). Profitability has improved meaningfully, with PAT increasing nearly fourfold from INR 205 lakhs to INR 799 lakhs, and ROE expanding to 10.8% in FY2025. EBITDA margins remain stable around 8.5–8.7%, broadly in line with industry averages.
Positioned within India’s export-driven textile ecosystem and supported by renewable cost efficiencies, SRTL offers investors exposure to a consolidating cotton yarn industry with ESG credentials. However, the business remains exposed to cotton price volatility and high customer concentration, making execution discipline critical for sustained growth.
About the Company
Shree Ram Twistex Limited operates exclusively in the B2B cotton yarn manufacturing segment with a diversified portfolio:
34-day working capital cycle (vs industry 52–71 days)
Debt-equity ratio of 0.84 (FY25)
Strong relationships with top textile manufacturers
Increasing presence in organic and sustainable yarn
Its renewable energy integration is a strategic differentiator aimed at stabilising margins in a volatile commodity cycle.
Valuation of the Company
At the upper price band of INR 104:
FY25 EPS: INR 2.72
Trailing P/E: ~38x
NAV per share: INR 23.97
Implied P/B: ~4.3x
If annualised based on 1HFY26 EPS (INR 4.76), the P/E moderates to ~23x.
Compared to listed textile peers, SRTL commands a premium multiple, justified by:
Renewable energy integration
Improving profitability
Better working capital efficiency
However, margins remain modest relative to high-margin textile players.
Details of the IPO
Issue Type: Fresh Issue (No OFS)
Total Issue Size: INR 110.24 crore
Equity Shares Offered: Up to 10.6 million shares
Price Band: INR 95 – INR 104
IPO Open: February 23, 2026
IPO Close: February 25, 2026
Book Running Lead Manager: Interactive Financial Services Limited
Industry Outlook
India’s cotton yarn industry, valued at approximately INR 174 billion in FY2024, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach INR 350 billion by FY2030. India is the world’s largest cotton producer (3.8 million tons in FY2024) and the second-largest spinner globally, giving it structural raw material advantages.
Key growth drivers include:
Government initiatives like the PLI Scheme and PM MITRA Parks
“China +1” global supply chain diversification
India’s target of USD 350 billion in textile exports by 2030
Rising domestic apparel consumption
Growing preference for natural fibres amid ESG mandates
India’s cotton-to-synthetic fibre ratio (60:40) is significantly higher than global norms, favouring natural fibre players. About 30% of cotton yarn production is exported to Bangladesh, China, and the EU.
However, the industry remains cyclical and sensitive to:
Cotton price volatility
Currency fluctuations
Global demand slowdown
Trade protectionism
Consolidation is likely as energy-efficient, capital-disciplined players gain share over smaller, inefficient mills.
How the Company is Performing with its Peers
SRTL shows:
Revenue CAGR (FY23–FY25): ~9–10%
PAT CAGR: ~98%
EBITDA margin: ~8.5%
ROE improved to 10.8%
Compared to peers:
Lower margins than premium player Ambika Cotton
Better working capital than many small-cap mills
More stable than Damodar and Rajapalayam, which faced volatility
SRTL trades at a premium P/E and P/B versus peers, implying strong growth expectations.
Takeaways from RHP
Strong PAT growth over 3 years
Stable EBITDA margins (~8.5%)
Renewable energy-led cost advantage
34-day working capital cycle
Debt-equity below 1
Key risks:
Top customer contributes 62%+ revenue
Top 5 customers = ~71% revenue
No long-term cotton supply contracts
Wind project yet to secure binding EPC agreement
Investment thesis depends on:
Renewable execution
Margin expansion beyond industry average
Customer diversification
Objects of the IPO
Completion of remaining 1.1 MW solar capacity
Funding 4.2 MW captive wind project
Working capital requirements
General corporate purposes
Pending Tasks / Projects
Solar plant balance commissioning (March 2026)
Wind project execution (December 2026 target)
Scaling organic and open-end yarn segments
Listing Gains or Long-Term Gains?
Listing Gains: Given premium valuation (35–38x P/E), short-term listing gains may depend on subscription momentum rather than fundamentals.
Long-Term Gains: More suited for long-term investors seeking:
Export-led textile exposure
ESG-aligned manufacturing
Margin improvement via renewable energy
Dividend payout currently limited due to capex focus; capital appreciation likely to be primary return driver rather than dividend yield.
Shree Ram Twistex represents a small-cap, ESG-focused textile play with improving financial metrics and renewable integration advantages. While valuation appears rich relative to peers, long-term potential hinges on successful renewable execution and margin sustainability in a cyclical industry.
