Smallcaps In December 2025 –0.65%

In December 2025, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index had a negative return of -0.65%. This was driven by weak performance in Consumer Discretionary, Utilities and Healthcare stocks. Commodities, on the other hand, posted a strong gain. The market breadth was negative with 43 stocks advancing and 55 declining.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth: 43 advanced, while 55 declined:

In Dec-2025, the market breadth was slightly negative with 43 stocks advancing while 55 stocks declined. In comparison, this is mildly better than November, which saw weaker breadth with only 30 stocks advancing versus 68 declining.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio close Dec-2025 43 55 0.78 Nov-2025 30 68 0.44 Oct-2025 65 33 1.97 Sep-2025 60 39 1.54 Aug-2025 20 78 0.26 Jul-2025 28 71 0.39 Jun-2025 72 27 2.67 May-2025 86 13 6.62 Apr-2025 52 47 1.11 Mar-2025 83 16 5.19 Feb-2025 11 88 0.12 Jan-2025 20 79 0.25

Source: NSE

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Source: NSE

Commodities perform the best while Utilities perform the worst:

Commodities was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 5.5%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Hindustan Copper Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Utilities, which saw a decline of 8.12%, with key contributors to this downturn including Reliance Power Ltd and CESC Ltd.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Commodities 10 5.5 6.95 Information Technology 8 2.21 1.88 Financial Services 18 0.38 -0.21 Fast Moving Consumer Goods 2 0.33 -0.55 Energy 4 -0.65 -1.14 Healthcare 7 -1.21 -3.25 Telecommunication 5 -2.31 -1.4 Services 5 -2.71 -1.42 Industrials 20 -3.03 -0.97 Consumer Discretionary 17 -4.17 -3.6 Utilities 2 -8.12 -7.24

Source: NSE

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Source: NSE

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Hindustan Copper Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, and Navin Fluorine International Ltd with returns of 110.11%, 84.24%, and 82.85% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Commodities and Healthcare sectors.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Hindustan Copper Ltd Commodities 110.11 Laurus Labs Ltd Healthcare 84.24 Navin Fluorine International Ltd Commodities 82.85 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Financial Services 78.68 Manappuram Finance Ltd Financial Services 65.21 Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Fast Moving Consumer Goods 60.28 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Financial Services 53.63 Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Ltd Industrials 52.74 HBL Engineering Ltd Industrials 49.18 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Healthcare 49.0 IIFL Finance Ltd Financial Services 47.64 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Financial Services 47.64 CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Financial Services 43.66 Redington Ltd Services 39.16 IDBI Bank Ltd Financial Services 37.53

Source: NSE

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, and Kaynes Technology India Ltd with returns of -56.0%, -50.1%, and -45.9% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Brainbees Solutions Ltd Consumer Discretionary -56.0 Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Information Technology -50.1 Kaynes Technology India Ltd Industrials -45.9 Tejas Networks Ltd Telecommunication -45.22 Zen Technologies Ltd Industrials -43.97 Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Consumer Discretionary -41.37 PG Electroplast Ltd Consumer Discretionary -41.31 NCC Ltd Industrials -40.84 HFCL Ltd Telecommunication -39.81 Sonata Software Ltd Information Technology -39.02 International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd Services -38.69 KEC International Ltd Industrials -38.06 Cyient Ltd Information Technology -37.95 Action Construction Equipment Ltd Industrials -37.07 Anant Raj Ltd Consumer Discretionary -35.94

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:

As of the end of last month, nearly 56 stocks were trading more than 20% below their 52-week highs. Only 16 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd and IIFL Finance Ltd being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Financial Services 11125.0 11125.0 0.0 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Financial Services 263.83 263.83 0.0 IIFL Finance Ltd Financial Services 610.5 610.5 0.0 Laurus Labs Ltd Healthcare 1108.0 1108.0 0.0 IDBI Bank Ltd Financial Services 102.99 104.62 -1.56 Manappuram Finance Ltd Financial Services 308.55 314.55 -1.91 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Services 1129.0 1151.8 -1.98 Hindustan Copper Ltd Commodities 518.3 533.35 -2.82 Radico Khaitan Ltd Fast Moving Consumer Goods 3295.0 3400.0 -3.09 Navin Fluorine International Ltd Commodities 5920.0 6144.0 -3.65 Sagility Ltd Information Technology 52.02 54.5262 -4.6 NBCC (India) Ltd Industrials 121.77 127.8822 -4.78 Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd Financial Services 1480.5 1579.82 -6.29 Go Digit General Insurance Ltd Financial Services 344.6 372.35 -7.45 CESC Ltd Utilities 167.56 182.05 -7.96 Kalpataru Projects International Ltd Industrials 1202.4 1314.5 -8.53

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:

As of the end of last month, nearly 56 stocks were more than 20% above their 52-week lows. Only 16 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week lows, with Tejas Networks Ltd, Bata India Ltd, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low Aarti Industries Ltd Commodities 373.9 349.7 6.92 Amara Raja Energy Mobility Ltd Consumer Discretionary 909.85 895.95 1.55 Mahanagar Gas Ltd Energy 1136.1 1105.6 2.76 Tata Chemicals Ltd Commodities 765.55 748.4 2.29 Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Industrials 386.9 379.45 1.96 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Consumer Discretionary 885.0 855.95 3.39 Piramal Pharma Ltd Healthcare 172.21 166.52 3.42 PCBL Chemical Ltd Commodities 301.95 285.0 5.95 Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd Commodities 1674.8 1568.7 6.76 Bata India Ltd Consumer Discretionary 943.0 938.05 0.53 Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Financial Services 545.35 510.25 6.88 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Consumer Discretionary 252.25 249.15 1.24 Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Financial Services 134.16 132.14 1.53 Inox Wind Ltd Industrials 123.53 119.8 3.11 Action Construction Equipment Ltd Industrials 946.65 923.9 2.46 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Telecommunication 49.57 45.65 8.59 Cyient Ltd Information Technology 1118.0 1101.5 1.5 NCC Ltd Industrials 160.44 153.07 4.81 Tejas Networks Ltd Telecommunication 449.65 447.5 0.48 Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Consumer Discretionary 523.15 477.95 9.46 Kaynes Technology India Ltd Industrials 4013.0 3807.0 5.41 Reliance Power Ltd Utilities 34.85 32.92 5.86 Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Information Technology 845.1 818.15 3.29 Brainbees Solutions Ltd Consumer Discretionary 286.9 279.95 2.48

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low

Source: NSE