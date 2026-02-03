iifl-logo

Smallcaps In December 2025 –0.65%

3 Feb 2026 , 05:20 PM

In December 2025, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index had a negative return of -0.65%. This was driven by weak performance in Consumer Discretionary, Utilities and Healthcare stocks. Commodities, on the other hand, posted a strong gain. The market breadth was negative with 43 stocks advancing and 55 declining. 

Chart: Monthly Return Chart 

Source: NSE 

How was the market breadth: 43 advanced, while 55 declined: 

In Dec-2025, the market breadth was slightly negative with 43 stocks advancing while 55 stocks declined. In comparison, this is mildly better than November, which saw weaker breadth with only 30 stocks advancing versus 68 declining. 

Table: Advances and Declines history 

Month  Advances  Declines  Advance/Decline Ratio 

close 
Dec-2025  43  55  0.78 
Nov-2025  30  68  0.44 
Oct-2025  65  33  1.97 
Sep-2025  60  39  1.54 
Aug-2025  20  78  0.26 
Jul-2025  28  71  0.39 
Jun-2025  72  27  2.67 
May-2025  86  13  6.62 
Apr-2025  52  47  1.11 
Mar-2025  83  16  5.19 
Feb-2025  11  88  0.12 
Jan-2025  20  79  0.25 

Source: NSE 

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio 

Source: NSE 

Commodities perform the best while Utilities perform the worst: 

Commodities was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 5.5%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Hindustan Copper Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Utilities, which saw a decline of 8.12%, with key contributors to this downturn including Reliance Power Ltd and CESC Ltd. 

Table: Performance Across Sectors 

Sector  Number Of Stocks  % Change (w. avg)  % Change (avg) 
Commodities  10  5.5  6.95 
Information Technology  8  2.21  1.88 
Financial Services  18  0.38  -0.21 
Fast Moving Consumer Goods  2  0.33  -0.55 
Energy  4  -0.65  -1.14 
Healthcare  7  -1.21  -3.25 
Telecommunication  5  -2.31  -1.4 
Services  5  -2.71  -1.42 
Industrials  20  -3.03  -0.97 
Consumer Discretionary  17  -4.17  -3.6 
Utilities  2  -8.12  -7.24 

Source: NSE 

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year 

Source: NSE 

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon: 

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Hindustan Copper Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, and Navin Fluorine International Ltd with returns of 110.11%, 84.24%, and 82.85% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Commodities and Healthcare sectors. 

Table: Top-15  

Stock  Sector  % Change (1Y) 
Hindustan Copper Ltd  Commodities  110.11 
Laurus Labs Ltd  Healthcare  84.24 
Navin Fluorine International Ltd  Commodities  82.85 
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd  Financial Services  78.68 
Manappuram Finance Ltd  Financial Services  65.21 
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd  Fast Moving Consumer Goods  60.28 
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd  Financial Services  53.63 
Garden Reach Shipbuilders  Engineers Ltd  Industrials  52.74 
HBL Engineering Ltd  Industrials  49.18 
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd  Healthcare  49.0 
IIFL Finance Ltd  Financial Services  47.64 
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd  Financial Services  47.64 
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd  Financial Services  43.66 
Redington Ltd  Services  39.16 
IDBI Bank Ltd  Financial Services  37.53 

Source: NSE 

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon: 

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, and Kaynes Technology India Ltd with returns of -56.0%, -50.1%, and -45.9% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors. 

Table: Bottom-15  

Stock  Sector  % Change (1Y) 
Brainbees Solutions Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  -56.0 
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd  Information Technology  -50.1 
Kaynes Technology India Ltd  Industrials  -45.9 
Tejas Networks Ltd  Telecommunication  -45.22 
Zen Technologies Ltd  Industrials  -43.97 
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  -41.37 
PG Electroplast Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  -41.31 
NCC Ltd  Industrials  -40.84 
HFCL Ltd  Telecommunication  -39.81 
Sonata Software Ltd  Information Technology  -39.02 
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd  Services  -38.69 
KEC International Ltd  Industrials  -38.06 
Cyient Ltd  Information Technology  -37.95 
Action Construction Equipment Ltd  Industrials  -37.07 
Anant Raj Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  -35.94 

Source: NSE 

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs: 

As of the end of last month, nearly 56 stocks were trading more than 20% below their 52-week highs. Only 16 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd and IIFL Finance Ltd being the closest. 

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High  

Stock  Sector  Last Close  52 Week High  vs 52 Week High (%) 
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd  Financial Services  11125.0  11125.0  0.0 
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd  Financial Services  263.83  263.83  0.0 
IIFL Finance Ltd  Financial Services  610.5  610.5  0.0 
Laurus Labs Ltd  Healthcare  1108.0  1108.0  0.0 
IDBI Bank Ltd  Financial Services  102.99  104.62  -1.56 
Manappuram Finance Ltd  Financial Services  308.55  314.55  -1.91 
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd  Services  1129.0  1151.8  -1.98 
Hindustan Copper Ltd  Commodities  518.3  533.35  -2.82 
Radico Khaitan Ltd  Fast Moving Consumer Goods  3295.0  3400.0  -3.09 
Navin Fluorine International Ltd  Commodities  5920.0  6144.0  -3.65 
Sagility Ltd  Information Technology  52.02  54.5262  -4.6 
NBCC (India) Ltd  Industrials  121.77  127.8822  -4.78 
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd  Financial Services  1480.5  1579.82  -6.29 
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd  Financial Services  344.6  372.35  -7.45 
CESC Ltd  Utilities  167.56  182.05  -7.96 
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd  Industrials  1202.4  1314.5  -8.53 

Source: NSE 

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs 

Source: NSE 

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows: 

As of the end of last month, nearly 56 stocks were more than 20% above their 52-week lows. Only 16 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week lows, with Tejas Networks Ltd, Bata India Ltd, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd being the closest. 

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low  

Stock  Sector  Last Close  52 Week Low  vs 52 Week Low 
Aarti Industries Ltd  Commodities  373.9  349.7  6.92 
Amara Raja Energy  Mobility Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  909.85  895.95  1.55 
Mahanagar Gas Ltd  Energy  1136.1  1105.6  2.76 
Tata Chemicals Ltd  Commodities  765.55  748.4  2.29 
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd  Industrials  386.9  379.45  1.96 
Brigade Enterprises Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  885.0  855.95  3.39 
Piramal Pharma Ltd  Healthcare  172.21  166.52  3.42 
PCBL Chemical Ltd  Commodities  301.95  285.0  5.95 
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd  Commodities  1674.8  1568.7  6.76 
Bata India Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  943.0  938.05  0.53 
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd  Financial Services  545.35  510.25  6.88 
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  252.25  249.15  1.24 
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd  Financial Services  134.16  132.14  1.53 
Inox Wind Ltd  Industrials  123.53  119.8  3.11 
Action Construction Equipment Ltd  Industrials  946.65  923.9  2.46 
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd  Telecommunication  49.57  45.65  8.59 
Cyient Ltd  Information Technology  1118.0  1101.5  1.5 
NCC Ltd  Industrials  160.44  153.07  4.81 
Tejas Networks Ltd  Telecommunication  449.65  447.5  0.48 
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  523.15  477.95  9.46 
Kaynes Technology India Ltd  Industrials  4013.0  3807.0  5.41 
Reliance Power Ltd  Utilities  34.85  32.92  5.86 
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd  Information Technology  845.1  818.15  3.29 
Brainbees Solutions Ltd  Consumer Discretionary  286.9  279.95  2.48 

Source: NSE 

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low 

Source: NSE 

  Advance Decline Ratio
  Analysis
  Monthly
  NSE Smallcap 100
  Top Movers
  vs 52 Week High
  vs 52 Week Low
