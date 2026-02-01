iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

Union Budget 2026-27 –Implications for Mutual Funds

1 Feb 2026 , 04:39 PM

NOT MUCH TO CELEBRATE FOR MUTUAL FUNDS IN THE BUDGET

There are different ways in which the mutual funds could have gained from the Union Budget. Normally, the most popular thing the government does is to put more money into the hands of people, which gets channelled into mutual funds. The other ways is to offer tax sops by making dividends or capital gains on mutual funds more attractive.

Also, there are certain exemptions that were offered to mutual funds for reinvestment of capital gains, which have since been withdrawn. Mutual funds also tend to benefit from greater parity with other similar products like ULIPs. Unfortunately, the budget did not have any such benefit for mutual funds. In fact, the AMFI has been giving its wish list to the Finance Minister each year, but not much has moved on that front.

SOME MF EXPECTATIONS THAT DID NOT MATERIALIZE

The mutual funds had some strong expectations ahead of the Union Budget. Mutual funds have played a stellar role in channelling savings and standing up as an alternative to FPIs. However, most of the expectations did not materialize.

  • There were expectations that the special exemption of ₹1.25 lakhs for equities and equity mutual funds would be raised to ₹2.00 lakhs. That did not happen.
  • There were also expectations that the capital gains on equity and equity funds above 5 years, would be made tax-free. Nothing of that kind happened in the Budget.
  • There were demands to offer debt funds parity in tax treatment with debentures and other mutual funds to enable better asset allocation. That also did not happen.
  • There was one more expectation that the budget will give debt funds parity in tax treatment with equity funds and ELSS parity with ULIPs. That also did not happen.

However, there were some other changes that will impact mutual funds in India.

STT HIKE WILL IMPACT THE MUTUAL FUNDS

One can argue that the equities and equity mutual fund have been spared any hike in STT. The hike in STT has been effective only for futures and options. But that would still impact the mutual funds. Here is why.

  • Most mutual funds use derivatives for hedging risk or even to take opportunistic positions in equity when the futures are at a discount. Now that gets more expensive.
  • Mutual funds actively use derivatives in arbitrage funds. These arbitrage funds are cash futures funds that compete with liquid funds. However, with a higher STT, their returns could get impacted and it remains to be seen how the compete with liquid funds.
  • Thirdly, there are also certain hybrid categories that make extensive use of derivatives as a proxy for equities. Equity Savings Fund and Multi Asset Allocation Funds depend heavily on Futures and Options to ensure risk management and equity exposure.
  • Above all, the higher cost of futures and options due to higher STT will result in higher total expense ratios (TER) for the funds and such costs will have to be passed on to the investors, resulting in lower effective returns.

The other impact (positive) could come from taxation of sovereign gold bonds.

CHANGE IN SGB TAXATION COULD BENEFIT MUTUAL FUNDS

Hidden in the fine print of the Union Budget was the details about the proposed change in taxation of sovereign gold bonds (SGB) effective from April 01, 2026. Currently, any SGB, whether purchased directly from the RBI counter as part of the initial issue, or purchased from the secondary market is exempt from capital gains on redemption if it is held up to the maturity date after 8 years. Now, this budget has changed that clause.

Going ahead, from April 01, 2026, the capital gains tax exemption will only be available to investors who purchased the SGBs directly from the RBI as part of the initial issue. For those who bought the SGBs in the secondary markets, the gains will be treated as short term capital gains or as long term capital gains, as the case may be. This is likely to reduce the attractiveness of holding SGBs till maturity if you bought in the secondary market.

What are the implications. Firstly, this would mean that the government will only grant tax exemption on SGBs bought from the RBI window. For the others, the facility is not available, so they may as well make the best of premature redemptions done by the RBI from time to time. When such funds are taken out of SGBs after liquidation in premature redemption, such investors are likely to opt for gold funds or gold ETFs. Thus, the mutual funds would be a big beneficiary of this change in tax rules on SGBs. They could get more flows.

There is really not much for mutual funds to savour in the Union Budget. Most of the things they hoped for did not materialize. While the SGB shift could be a marginal benefit, the higher STT is going to pose a problem for mutual funds. Overall, mutual funds would not really be overwhelmed by the budget.

 

Summary

Mutual funds had a long list of demands ahead of the budget announcement, but most of these demands were not heeded to. One had hoped that at least the parity to debt funds would merit some attention, but even that was not to be.

What cannot be gainsaid is that the STT imposition will surely have an impact on the performance of mutual funds, especially the arbitrage funds and the equity savings funds. Of course, one can take respite from the small gains from the change in SGB taxation.

 

Related Tags

  • #Budget2027-27
  • #FinanceBill
  • EquityMarkets
  • financeminister
  • nifty
  • sensex
  • UnionBudget
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.