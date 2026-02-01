Union Budget 2026-27 –Implications for Mutual Funds

NOT MUCH TO CELEBRATE FOR MUTUAL FUNDS IN THE BUDGET
There are different ways in which the mutual funds could have gained from the Union Budget. Normally, the most popular thing the government does is to put more money into the hands of people, which gets channelled into mutual funds. The other ways is to offer tax sops by making dividends or capital gains on mutual funds more attractive.
Also, there are certain exemptions that were offered to mutual funds for reinvestment of capital gains, which have since been withdrawn. Mutual funds also tend to benefit from greater parity with other similar products like ULIPs. Unfortunately, the budget did not have any such benefit for mutual funds. In fact, the AMFI has been giving its wish list to the Finance Minister each year, but not much has moved on that front.
SOME MF EXPECTATIONS THAT DID NOT MATERIALIZE
The mutual funds had some strong expectations ahead of the Union Budget. Mutual funds have played a stellar role in channelling savings and standing up as an alternative to FPIs. However, most of the expectations did not materialize.
However, there were some other changes that will impact mutual funds in India.
STT HIKE WILL IMPACT THE MUTUAL FUNDS
One can argue that the equities and equity mutual fund have been spared any hike in STT. The hike in STT has been effective only for futures and options. But that would still impact the mutual funds. Here is why.
The other impact (positive) could come from taxation of sovereign gold bonds.
CHANGE IN SGB TAXATION COULD BENEFIT MUTUAL FUNDS
Hidden in the fine print of the Union Budget was the details about the proposed change in taxation of sovereign gold bonds (SGB) effective from April 01, 2026. Currently, any SGB, whether purchased directly from the RBI counter as part of the initial issue, or purchased from the secondary market is exempt from capital gains on redemption if it is held up to the maturity date after 8 years. Now, this budget has changed that clause.
Going ahead, from April 01, 2026, the capital gains tax exemption will only be available to investors who purchased the SGBs directly from the RBI as part of the initial issue. For those who bought the SGBs in the secondary markets, the gains will be treated as short term capital gains or as long term capital gains, as the case may be. This is likely to reduce the attractiveness of holding SGBs till maturity if you bought in the secondary market.
What are the implications. Firstly, this would mean that the government will only grant tax exemption on SGBs bought from the RBI window. For the others, the facility is not available, so they may as well make the best of premature redemptions done by the RBI from time to time. When such funds are taken out of SGBs after liquidation in premature redemption, such investors are likely to opt for gold funds or gold ETFs. Thus, the mutual funds would be a big beneficiary of this change in tax rules on SGBs. They could get more flows.
There is really not much for mutual funds to savour in the Union Budget. Most of the things they hoped for did not materialize. While the SGB shift could be a marginal benefit, the higher STT is going to pose a problem for mutual funds. Overall, mutual funds would not really be overwhelmed by the budget.
|Summary
Mutual funds had a long list of demands ahead of the budget announcement, but most of these demands were not heeded to. One had hoped that at least the parity to debt funds would merit some attention, but even that was not to be.
What cannot be gainsaid is that the STT imposition will surely have an impact on the performance of mutual funds, especially the arbitrage funds and the equity savings funds. Of course, one can take respite from the small gains from the change in SGB taxation.
