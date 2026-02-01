Union Budget 2026-27 – Macro Implications

FY26 – BE VERSUS RE AND WHAT IS THE DIRECTION
One of the best guidance notes to the Union Budget comes from the comparison of the Budget Estimates of FY26 with the Revised Estimates. Clearly, the government is falling short on net tax receipts as expected, and will cut spending in sync. Here are highlights.
Let us now turn to the big highlights of the Union Budget 2026-27 announced today by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman.
CAPEX GETS A BOOST, ALBEIT NOT TOO MUCH
Ahead of the budget, there were demands for aggressive hike in government capex. The central capex has been raised ₹10.95 Trillion (RE) in FY26 to ₹12.20 Trillion in FY27. However, if you consider the overall capital spending of the centre, the states, and the public sector undertakings; it is estimated at ₹17.1 Trillion in FY27, and is a full 22% above the RE of FY26. But there is more.
Let us now move to the fiscal consolidation moves of the government.
TOWARDS GREATER FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY
The government has accepted the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission to retain the rate of vertical devolution at 41%. There will also be ₹1.40 Trillion as grants to states.
Let us finally look at defence and disinvestment
DEFENCE AND DISINVESTMENT – SLIGHTLY OFF TANGENT
Defence outlay grew by 15.2% from ₹6.81 Trillion in FY26 to ₹7.85 Trillion in FY27. Out of this allocation, nearly ₹3.12 Trillion goes towards maintenance spending of the defence forces, while around ₹2.19 Trillion is the capex allocation for defence, largely for procuring defence equipment from domestic manufacturers. The markets were expecting a substantial increase in defence allocation to take care of the increased geopolitical risk in the global economy and the recent standoffs we have seen between the US against Venezuela, Greenland, and Iran. However, 15.2% growth in defence allocation on yoy basis is still appreciable.
The disinvestment target has been raised to ₹80,000 Crore. This is rather surprising because in FY26, the government struggled to even reach its defence target of ₹47,000 Crore and is likely to close the year at under ₹34,000 Crore. Obviously, the government is counting heavily on the IDBI disinvestment to successfully go through in the fiscal year FY27. Otherwise, minority stake sales may not add up to much, as we have seen in the last two years.
The other estimate that caught the attention is the ₹3.16 Trillion that the government has estimated to come from RBI dividend. Even assuming that this includes the dividend paid out by PSU banks, we are looking at a substantial boost over the previous year. This will be the third year of a consistently elevated level of dividend payout by the RBI and the government needs to really weigh the pros and cons of such a move.
FINAL WORD ON THEME OF THE BUDGET
As the Finance Minister stated right at the beginning of her speech, the budget was built on 4 key intuitive targets for the economy.
Towards that end, the budget seems to be a good step forward.
The Union Budget was largely presented under fairly trying domestic and global macro circumstances. The government had the job of sustaining growth, without sacrificing fiscal discipline, something always easier said than done.
The government, within its budgetary constraints, has tried to enhance allocation to defence and to capex. A lot will depend on how the private sector delivers as a follow-up. For the government, the numbers surely seem to add up for the coming fiscal FY27.
