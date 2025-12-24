Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended December 19, 2025

FPIs TURN NET BUYERS; BUT SENTIMENTS STILL HAZY
There were several interesting data points this week. The trade deficit narrowed sharply to $24.53 Billion in November from a high of $41.65 Billion in October. Towards the end of the week, Fed minutes hinted at a more cautious and data-driven approach to rate cuts in the coming months. In the US, unemployment spiked to 4.6%, while core inflation continued to remain high. That surely makes a case for the Federal Reserve to cut rates in January 2026 also. For now, the big X-factor remains the rupee, which has been extremely volatile.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO DECEMBER 19, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|
Calendar
Month
|
FPI Flows Secondary
|
FPI Flows Primary
|
FPI Flows Equity
|
FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|
Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|
(146,048.38)
|
24,608.94
|
(121,439.44)
|
(11,375.78)
|
(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|
1,27,759.75
|
43,347.14
|
1,71,106.89
|
65,954.38
|
2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|
(1,21,210.21)
|
1,21,637.15
|
426.94
|
1,65,342.98
|
1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|
(81,903.72)
|
3,876.78
|
(78,026.94)
|
815.91
|
(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|
(41,748.97)
|
7,174.62
|
(34,574.35)
|
10,273.72
|
(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|
(6,027.77)
|
2,055.16
|
(3,972.61)
|
36,953.97
|
32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|
3,243.03
|
980.28
|
4,223.31
|
(24,413.24)
|
(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|
18,082.82
|
1,777.41
|
19,860.23
|
11,089.48)
|
30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|
8,466.77
|
6,123.51
|
14,590.28
|
(22,153.36)
|
(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|
(31,988.32)
|
14,247.74
|
(17,740.58)
|
12,202.89
|
(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|
(39,063.85)
|
4,070.42
|
(34,993.43)
|
14,488.43
|
(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore)
|
(27,163.33)
|
3,278.61
|
(23,884.72)
|
11,345.99
|
(12,538.73)
|Oct-2025 (₹ Crore)
|
3,902.34
|
10,707.97
|
14,610.31
|
20,987.58
|
35,597.89
|Nov-2025 (₹ Crore)
|
(15,659.31)
|
11,894.69
|
(3,764.62)
|
6,601.09
|
2,836.47
|Dec-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|
(21,104.02)
|
6,919.31
|
(14,184.71)
|
(9,176.68)
|
(23,361.39)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|
(2,30,964.33)
|
73,106.50
|
(1,57,857.83)
|
69,015.78
|
(88,842.05)
|Data Source: NSDL (outflows in brackets) (# – Data up to December 19, 2025)
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Cumulative FPI flows for 2025 stayed in negative zone at ₹ (88,842) Crore. This comprised of ₹ (1,57,858) Crore net selling in equities, offset by ₹69,016 Crore net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of ₹ (2,30,964) Crore; offset by IPO buying of ₹73,107 Crore. IPO flows during the week were robust, largely driven by the massive QIB and FPI anchor inflows into ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd IPO.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to December 19, 2025, FPI net buying stood at $419 Million.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|
24-Nov-25
|
-1,616.74
|
-1,616.74
|
-182.39
|
-182.39
|
25-Nov-25
|
-3,850.87
|
-5,467.61
|
-431.75
|
-614.14
|
26-Nov-25
|
974.53
|
-4,493.08
|
109.23
|
-504.91
|
27-Nov-25
|
5,020.50
|
527.42
|
562.43
|
57.52
|
28-Nov-25
|
-503.55
|
23.87
|
-56.39
|
1.13
|
01-Dec-25
|
-3,489.27
|
-3,465.40
|
-390.06
|
-388.93
|
02-Dec-25
|
-846.04
|
-4,311.44
|
-94.27
|
-483.20
|
03-Dec-25
|
-4,033.46
|
-8,344.90
|
-448.72
|
-931.92
|
04-Dec-25
|
-4,752.40
|
-13,097.30
|
-526.46
|
-1,458.38
|
05-Dec-25
|
1,301.07
|
-11,796.23
|
144.27
|
-1,314.11
|
08-Dec-25
|
-16.48
|
-11,812.71
|
-1.83
|
-1,315.94
|
09-Dec-25
|
-86.97
|
-11,899.68
|
-9.65
|
-1,325.59
|
10-Dec-25
|
-2,127.67
|
-14,027.35
|
-236.50
|
-1,562.09
|
11-Dec-25
|
-2,052.80
|
-16,080.15
|
-228.39
|
-1,790.48
|
12-Dec-25
|
-1,851.41
|
-17,931.56
|
-204.87
|
-1,995.35
|
15-Dec-25
|
134.78
|
-17,796.78
|
14.92
|
-1,980.43
|
16-Dec-25
|
578.83
|
-17,217.95
|
63.80
|
-1,916.63
|
17-Dec-25
|
-1,424.96
|
-18,642.91
|
-156.55
|
-2,073.18
|
18-Dec-25
|
1,658.07
|
-16,984.84
|
183.56
|
-1,889.62
|
19-Dec-25
|
2,824.00
|
-14,160.84
|
313.33
|
-1,576.29
Data Source: NSDL
The coming week has several important triggers. Firstly, FPIs will closely track the Indian rupee, which has been very volatile. Secondly, India core sector data will provide the key to a downstream rebound in IIP. Thirdly, focus will also be on the US PCE inflation for October and the first estimate for Q3 GDP growth in the US.
