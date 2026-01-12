Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended January 09, 2026

TRUMP TARIFFS SOFTEN FPI ENTHUSIASM
It was a week in which the sentiments were dominated by the fear that Trump would raise tariffs on countries like India to 500%. That was clearly intended to browbeat India to stop buying Russian oil. However, it could make bulk of Indian exports unviable; and it applies to services too. The impact was visible in the last couple of days as the FPIs sold off.
In terms of data flows, it was neutral. The first advance estimate of FY26 GDP came in at 7.4%, which is 90 bps better than last year. However, it was 180 bps lower than last year in nominal terms, indicating that most of the real GDP gains had come from low inflation. US unemployment tapered to 4.4%, and that does raise questions about a rate cut in Jan-26.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JANUARY 09, 2026
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 5 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Calendar 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(2,40,193.24)
|73,909.60
|(1,66,283.64)
|62,234.51
|(1,04,049.13)
|Jan-2026 (₹ Crore) #
|(11,786.60)
|(2.73)
|(11,789.33)
|4,526.36
|(7,262.97)
|Total for 2026 (₹ Crore)
|(11,786.60)
|(2.73)
|(11,789.33)
|4,526.36
|(7,262.97)
|Data Source: NSDL (outflows in brackets) (# – Data up to January 09, 2026)
We have had just 7 trading days in January, but the underlying trend is once again veering towards a sell-off. Cumulative FPI flows for 2025 were in negative zone at ₹ (1,04,049) Crore. This comprised of ₹ (1,66,284) Crore net selling in equities, offset by ₹62,235 Crore net buying in debt. In equities, secondary market selling was ₹ (2,40,193) Crore; offset by IPO buying of ₹73,910 Crore. FPI participation in IPOs was 40% lower than previous year.
The one segment that has seen some genuine FPI buying in the last 3 years is debt, especially after the Indian government bonds were included in global indices. In the last 3 years between 2023 and 2025, FPIs infused close to $33 Billion into Indian debt, which has been largely driven by demand from passive allocation funds and ETFs globally.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to January 09, 2026, FPI outflows were at $(466) Million.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee and dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|15-Dec-25
|134.78
|134.78
|14.92
|14.92
|16-Dec-25
|578.83
|713.61
|63.80
|78.72
|17-Dec-25
|-1,424.96
|-711.35
|-156.55
|-77.83
|18-Dec-25
|1,658.07
|946.72
|183.56
|105.73
|19-Dec-25
|2,824.00
|3,770.72
|313.33
|419.06
|22-Dec-25
|2,167.34
|5,938.06
|240.29
|659.35
|23-Dec-25
|187.65
|6,125.71
|20.95
|680.30
|24-Dec-25
|-1,347.67
|4,778.04
|-150.02
|530.28
|25-Dec-25
|0.00
|4,778.04
|0.00
|530.28
|26-Dec-25
|-1,556.99
|3,221.05
|-173.44
|356.84
|29-Dec-25
|-1,672.31
|1,548.74
|-186.16
|170.68
|30-Dec-25
|-2,616.71
|-1,067.97
|-290.82
|-120.14
|31-Dec-25
|-3,587.10
|-4,655.07
|-398.82
|-518.96
|01-Jan-26
|-4,568.72
|-9,223.79
|-508.09
|-1,027.05
|02-Jan-26
|-3,039.52
|-12,263.31
|-337.81
|-1,364.86
|05-Jan-26
|646.80
|-11,616.51
|71.77
|-1,293.09
|06-Jan-26
|737.37
|-10,879.14
|81.68
|-1,211.41
|07-Jan-26
|-16.44
|-10,895.58
|-1.82
|-1,213.23
|08-Jan-26
|-1,839.01
|-12,734.59
|-204.46
|-1,417.69
|09-Jan-26
|-3,709.81
|-16,444.40
|-412.69
|-1,830.38
Data Source: NSDL
The coming week has several important triggers. In India, there is the inflation and trade data expected; while the US consumer inflation will also be out this week. The big question is whether FPIs will change their approach to India after being net sellers to the tune of $18.8 Billion in the previous calendar year?
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.