iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended January 23, 2026

19 Jan 2026 , 03:00 PM

FPIS ARE SELLING INDIA FOR MORE THAN ONE REASON

The latest week to January 23, 2026 saw FPI selling to the tune of $(1.22) Billion. That is not surprising as FPIs have been net sellers for quite some time now. If you just look at the last 4 weeks, the FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $(4.59) Billion. In fact, the last time FPIs were net buyers in equities was on January 06, 2026. But why exactly have FPIs been selling so aggressively in Indian equities in recent weeks?

It is a mix of macro and micro factors. Firstly, there was the US forcibly evicting the government in Venezuela and taking their leader captive. For FPIs, it is not about whether the decision was right or wrong. The issue is that it creates geopolitical risk for markets; and that is not good for FPI investments. Trump’s overtures on Greenland are another reason. When there is event risk, it is the emerging markets that FPIs sell aggressively into.

In the Indian context, there are a number of internal challenges too. Government revenues have been tight and fiscal deficit threatens to spill over. The rupee has fallen vertically to almost ₹92/$ and that is making FPIs jittery as it reduces dollar returns on their investments in India. Above all, the Indo-US trade deal has been inordinately delayed and India has not shown any willingness to stop buying oil from Russia. All these factors have added up.

PROOF OF THE PUDDING – LET US LOOK AT FPI FLOWS

The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 5 calendar years.

Calendar

Month

 FPI Flows Secondary FPI Flows Primary FPI Flows Equity FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid Overall FPI Flows
Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore) (146,048.38) 24,608.94 (121,439.44) (11,375.78) (132,815.22)
Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore) 1,27,759.75 43,347.14 1,71,106.89 65,954.38 2,37,061.27
Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore) (1,21,210.21) 1,21,637.15 426.94 1,65,342.98 1,65,769.92
Calendar 2025 (₹ Crore) (2,40,193.24) 73,909.60 (1,66,283.64) 62,234.51 (1,04,049.13)
Jan-2026 (₹ Crore) # (34,667.04) 1,068.85 (33,598.19) 5,975.26 (27,622.93)
Total for 2026 (₹ Crore) (34,667.04) 1,068.85 (33,598.19) 5,975.26 (27,622.93)
Data Source: NSDL (outflows in brackets) (# – Data up to January 23, 2026)

Year 2026 has started off on a negative note for FPI flows with FPI selling at nearly $3.8 Billion in the first 3 weeks of January, with one more week to go. Since 2023, the FPI flows into debt have been positive and that has largely been on the back of the inclusion of Indian bonds into global bond indices. That led to a surge in passive index fund flows into Indian bonds. It offset the aggressive selling by FPIs in equities. However, recent developments have not been too encouraging.

The recent decision by Bloomberg to defer the inclusion of Indian bonds in their Bloomberg Global Index is a setback for Indian bonds. That inclusion was to attract FPI flows of nearly $25 billion into Indian bonds. Now, that is unlikely to happen till the Indian bonds are included in the index and the next review is still some time away. The one factor that is really making the FPIs apprehensive is the vertical fall in the Indian rupee against most hard currencies, which is diluting much of their dollar returns.

WHAT DETERMINED FPI SENTIMENTS IN THE WEEK

For the week to January 23, 2026, FPI outflows were at $(1.22) Billion.

  • For the month of December, the core sector growth bounced sharply to 3.72%, with a sharp rebound in steel, cement, coal, and electricity. Oil output was tepid, but that was along expected lines. Core sector growth rallied sharply from negative output growth in October. In fact, November core sector even got upgraded.
  • Some of the statements made by Trump on Greenland apparently raised the hackles in Europe. The EU has now decided to put off signing the US-EU trade deal. Trump has threatened to take over Greenland by force and impose penal tariffs on nations that oppose this move. It is very likely there will be a pragmatic mid-way solution.
  • The Indo-US trade deal may be delayed but India is moving fast on other trade deals. India recently inked a CEPA with United Arab Emirates to take bilateral trade to $200 Billion by 2032. An Indo-EU trade deal is almost near the finish line and it is clear that India is hedging its trading bets much beyond relying on the US.
  • Precious metals (gold and silver), which represent risk-off demand, have continued to rally. Silver at $103/oz and Gold at $4,980/oz are at record highs. Gold has rallied 75% in the last 1 year while silver has rallied 220% in the same period. It clearly shows safe haven buying, which is normally associated with FPIs going slow on EMs like India.
  • US GDP growth estimate for Q3-2026 came in at an impressive 4.4%. Combined with 2.9% PCE inflation, it looks very unlikely that the Fed would attempt any rate cut in its FOMC meet next week. It is most likely to maintain status quo on US Fed rates.

HOW SHOULD INVESTORS INTERPRET FPI FLOW TRENDS IN INDIA

Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee and dollar terms.

Date FPI Flow (₹ Crore) Cumulative flows FPI Flow($ Million) Cumulative flows
29-Dec-25 -1,672.31 -1,672.31 -186.16 -186.16
30-Dec-25 -2,616.71 -4,289.02 -290.82 -476.98
31-Dec-25 -3,587.10 -7,876.12 -398.82 -875.80
01-Jan-26 -4,568.72 -12,444.84 -508.09 -1,383.89
02-Jan-26 -3,039.52 -15,484.36 -337.81 -1,721.70
05-Jan-26 646.80 -14,837.56 71.77 -1,649.93
06-Jan-26 737.37 -14,100.19 81.68 -1,568.25
07-Jan-26 -16.44 -14,116.63 -1.82 -1,570.07
08-Jan-26 -1,839.01 -15,955.64 -204.46 -1,774.53
09-Jan-26 -3,709.81 -19,665.45 -412.69 -2,187.22
12-Jan-26 -3,686.99 -23,352.44 -409.03 -2,596.25
13-Jan-26 -3,108.35 -26,460.79 -344.65 -2,940.90
14-Jan-26 -429.85 -26,890.64 -47.61 -2,988.51
15-Jan-26 0.00 -26,890.64 0.00 -2,988.51
16-Jan-26 -3,515.33 -30,405.97 -389.72 -3,378.23
19-Jan-26 -4,542.94 -34,948.91 -501.16 -3,879.39
20-Jan-26 -2,062.07 -37,010.98 -226.68 -4,106.07
21-Jan-26 -1,210.45 -38,221.43 -132.96 -4,239.03
22-Jan-26 -988.70 -39,210.13 -107.99 -4,347.02
23-Jan-26 -2,264.18 -41,474.31 -247.23 -4,594.25
Data Source: NSDL

FPIs sold equities worth $4.59 Billion in the last 4 weeks, which translates into an average weekly FPI selling of $1.20 Billion. Here is what investors must take away from FPI flow data.

  • Investors often believe that FPI selling should not matter as domestic investors are buying. However, when FPI sell, the impact is felt on the markets and also on the rupee. Hence, it is a double whammy.
  • Secondly, FPIs are generally active in the frontline stocks, unlike the retail and domestic institutions which are more active in smaller stocks. Hence FPI selling impact tends to be magnified in terms of index movements.
  • Thirdly, FPIs tend to reallocate to other markets. In the last few months, money that went out of India got reinvested in China, Taiwan, South Korea etc. This leads to relative underperformance of Indian equities compared to other emerging market peers.

The moral of the story for investors is that FPI selling does matter to Indian markets in more ways than one. In recent weeks, the FPI selling has been very acute, with no immediate visibility of a revival in FPI flows. That is the big challenge for India Inc.

 

Summary

FPI selling has accentuated in recent weeks due to a combination of global event risks, challenges to India’s macros, and a general slowdown in consumption and profits of Indian companies in the recent quarter. These are immediate challenges.

Despite the abundant liquidity with domestic investors, the FPI actions continue to matter as their flows not only impact the markets, but also impact the rupee value. In recent months, weak rupee has been a key driver of FPI outflows!

 

Related Tags

  • #Foreign
  • #Greenland
  • FPIs
  • investors
  • nifty
  • PortfolioFlows
  • RBIPolicy
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.