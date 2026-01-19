Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended January 23, 2026

FPIS ARE SELLING INDIA FOR MORE THAN ONE REASON
The latest week to January 23, 2026 saw FPI selling to the tune of $(1.22) Billion. That is not surprising as FPIs have been net sellers for quite some time now. If you just look at the last 4 weeks, the FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $(4.59) Billion. In fact, the last time FPIs were net buyers in equities was on January 06, 2026. But why exactly have FPIs been selling so aggressively in Indian equities in recent weeks?
It is a mix of macro and micro factors. Firstly, there was the US forcibly evicting the government in Venezuela and taking their leader captive. For FPIs, it is not about whether the decision was right or wrong. The issue is that it creates geopolitical risk for markets; and that is not good for FPI investments. Trump’s overtures on Greenland are another reason. When there is event risk, it is the emerging markets that FPIs sell aggressively into.
In the Indian context, there are a number of internal challenges too. Government revenues have been tight and fiscal deficit threatens to spill over. The rupee has fallen vertically to almost ₹92/$ and that is making FPIs jittery as it reduces dollar returns on their investments in India. Above all, the Indo-US trade deal has been inordinately delayed and India has not shown any willingness to stop buying oil from Russia. All these factors have added up.
PROOF OF THE PUDDING – LET US LOOK AT FPI FLOWS
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 5 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Calendar 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(2,40,193.24)
|73,909.60
|(1,66,283.64)
|62,234.51
|(1,04,049.13)
|Jan-2026 (₹ Crore) #
|(34,667.04)
|1,068.85
|(33,598.19)
|5,975.26
|(27,622.93)
|Total for 2026 (₹ Crore)
|(34,667.04)
|1,068.85
|(33,598.19)
|5,975.26
|(27,622.93)
|Data Source: NSDL (outflows in brackets) (# – Data up to January 23, 2026)
Year 2026 has started off on a negative note for FPI flows with FPI selling at nearly $3.8 Billion in the first 3 weeks of January, with one more week to go. Since 2023, the FPI flows into debt have been positive and that has largely been on the back of the inclusion of Indian bonds into global bond indices. That led to a surge in passive index fund flows into Indian bonds. It offset the aggressive selling by FPIs in equities. However, recent developments have not been too encouraging.
The recent decision by Bloomberg to defer the inclusion of Indian bonds in their Bloomberg Global Index is a setback for Indian bonds. That inclusion was to attract FPI flows of nearly $25 billion into Indian bonds. Now, that is unlikely to happen till the Indian bonds are included in the index and the next review is still some time away. The one factor that is really making the FPIs apprehensive is the vertical fall in the Indian rupee against most hard currencies, which is diluting much of their dollar returns.
WHAT DETERMINED FPI SENTIMENTS IN THE WEEK
For the week to January 23, 2026, FPI outflows were at $(1.22) Billion.
HOW SHOULD INVESTORS INTERPRET FPI FLOW TRENDS IN INDIA
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee and dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|29-Dec-25
|-1,672.31
|-1,672.31
|-186.16
|-186.16
|30-Dec-25
|-2,616.71
|-4,289.02
|-290.82
|-476.98
|31-Dec-25
|-3,587.10
|-7,876.12
|-398.82
|-875.80
|01-Jan-26
|-4,568.72
|-12,444.84
|-508.09
|-1,383.89
|02-Jan-26
|-3,039.52
|-15,484.36
|-337.81
|-1,721.70
|05-Jan-26
|646.80
|-14,837.56
|71.77
|-1,649.93
|06-Jan-26
|737.37
|-14,100.19
|81.68
|-1,568.25
|07-Jan-26
|-16.44
|-14,116.63
|-1.82
|-1,570.07
|08-Jan-26
|-1,839.01
|-15,955.64
|-204.46
|-1,774.53
|09-Jan-26
|-3,709.81
|-19,665.45
|-412.69
|-2,187.22
|12-Jan-26
|-3,686.99
|-23,352.44
|-409.03
|-2,596.25
|13-Jan-26
|-3,108.35
|-26,460.79
|-344.65
|-2,940.90
|14-Jan-26
|-429.85
|-26,890.64
|-47.61
|-2,988.51
|15-Jan-26
|0.00
|-26,890.64
|0.00
|-2,988.51
|16-Jan-26
|-3,515.33
|-30,405.97
|-389.72
|-3,378.23
|19-Jan-26
|-4,542.94
|-34,948.91
|-501.16
|-3,879.39
|20-Jan-26
|-2,062.07
|-37,010.98
|-226.68
|-4,106.07
|21-Jan-26
|-1,210.45
|-38,221.43
|-132.96
|-4,239.03
|22-Jan-26
|-988.70
|-39,210.13
|-107.99
|-4,347.02
|23-Jan-26
|-2,264.18
|-41,474.31
|-247.23
|-4,594.25
|Data Source: NSDL
FPIs sold equities worth $4.59 Billion in the last 4 weeks, which translates into an average weekly FPI selling of $1.20 Billion. Here is what investors must take away from FPI flow data.
The moral of the story for investors is that FPI selling does matter to Indian markets in more ways than one. In recent weeks, the FPI selling has been very acute, with no immediate visibility of a revival in FPI flows. That is the big challenge for India Inc.
|Summary
FPI selling has accentuated in recent weeks due to a combination of global event risks, challenges to India’s macros, and a general slowdown in consumption and profits of Indian companies in the recent quarter. These are immediate challenges.
Despite the abundant liquidity with domestic investors, the FPI actions continue to matter as their flows not only impact the markets, but also impact the rupee value. In recent months, weak rupee has been a key driver of FPI outflows!
