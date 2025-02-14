What the big 10 fund houses bought and sold in January 2025

An interesting way to look at micro level fund action is to view the stocks that the biggest equity fund AMCs are buying and selling in any month. Here we take a quick dekko at the large cap action of these Big-10 fund houses and also their top mid-cap picks for Jan-25.

SBI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JANUARY 2025

Let us first look at SBI Mutual Fund in January 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, SBI MF added to its positions only in Infosys Ltd. Overall, the buying was quite muted by SBI MF in the month. SBI MF was neutral on TCS, while it was a major seller in most of the other frontline stocks.

SBI MF reduced its stake in several stocks in January 2025 including substantial cuts in Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and SBI. They also cut small positions in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, L&T, Kotak Bank, and ITC Ltd. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for January 2025 in terms of percentage accretion in holdings include additions Gujarat Gas, Dalmia Bharat, Astral, Paytm, and Happy Forgings. It tool fresh positions in Deepak Fertilizers Ltd.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JANUARY 2025

Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In terms of MOM percentage increase, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund added substantially in Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, L&T, NTPC, and Infosys Ltd. It also added smaller positions in ICICI Bank. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was not neutral on any stock.

What about fund selling. ICICI Prudential MF was a heavy seller in Maruti Suzuki, but also sold smaller quantities in Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for January 2025 included additions to Ashok Leyland, Advanced Enzymes, PB Fintech, Mahanagar Gas, and Deepak Fertilizers. The AMC took fresh positions in Adani Wilmar and Vinati Organics in January 2025.

HDFC MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JANUARY 2025

Let us look at HDFC Mutual Fund in January 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, HDFC Mutual Fund added to its positions aggressively in Axis Bank and Reliance Industries. It also added smaller positions in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, L&T, and Kotak Bank. The fund house was neutral on Maruti Suzuki in January 2025.

HDFC mutual Fund cut positions in SBI in January 2025. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for January 2025 on percentage increase in holdings included Colgate Palmolive, Nykaa, Godrej Properties, Vishal Mega Mart, and Alkem Laboratories. It did not take any fresh positions.

NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JANUARY 2025

We now turn to Nippon India MF for January 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, Nippon India MF added aggressively Axis Bank, ONGC, and SBI. In addition, it also added smaller positions in Reliance Industries, NTPC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Power Grid. Nippon Fund was neutral on Infosys in January 2025.

What about the exits? During January 2025, Nippon India MF cut its positions in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL). The fund’s top 5 stock picks for January 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings included Adani Wilmar, Craftsman Automation, Sumitomo Chemicals, Navin Fluorine, and Indiamart Intermesh. The fund did not add any fresh stock positions.

UTI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JANUARY 2025

Let us turn to the shares that UTI Mutual Fund bought and sold in January 2025? In terms of MOM percentage increase, UTI MF added to its large cap positions only in TCS. The fund was neutral on all the other stocks. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for January 2025 based on the percentage increase in holdings included Colgate Palmolive, Oberoi Realty, Aster DM, Equitas SFB, and CG Power & Industrial. The fund did not take any fresh positions.

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JANUARY 2025

Let us look at Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund in January 2025. It added to its holdings aggressively in Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra. In addition, it also added smaller stakes in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T, and SBI. However, ABSL Mutual Fund stayed neutral on ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.

On the sell side, the fund cut positions in Infosys and Sun Pharma. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for January 2025 based on the percentage increase in holdings included SBI Cards, Zensar Tech, Jio Financial Arvind Ltd, and Supreme Industries. The fund took fresh positions in Adani Wilmar in January 2025.

AXIS MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JANUARY 2025

How did Axis Mutual Fund churn in January 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the big position additions were to TCS and Infosys. In addition, Axis MF also added to its positions in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and M&M. The fund house was not neutral on any of the major stocks.

The story was quite aggressive on the sell side. Axis Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in January 2025 in Zomato Ltd, Reliance Industries, and Torrent Power. It also sold smaller quantities of Bharti Airtel. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for January 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings were Hitachi Energy, Maruti Suzuki, Jio Financial, BSE Ltd, and Sai Life Sciences. It took fresh positions in Aptus Value Housing.

KOTAK MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JANUARY 2025

How did Kotak Mutual Fund churn in January 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the big position additions were to ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. In addition, Kotak MF also added to its positions in Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, and SBI. The fund house was not neutral on any of the stocks among the frontliners.

The story was quite aggressive on the sell side. Kotak Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in January 2025 in 4 stocks viz., Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics, and Infosys. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for January 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings included Aarti Industries, Info-Edge, IHCL, Max Health, and Coforge. There were no fresh additions in January 2025.

MIRAE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JANUARY 2025

Mirae has been a pure equity driven story in India. Among the frontline stocks that Mirae Mutual Fund bought aggressively in January 2025 ITC and Axis Bank. The fund house stayed neutral on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Infosys Ltd.

In January 2025, Mirae MF sold in aggressively in TCS and SBI; and sold smaller quantities in L&T, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Industries. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for January 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings were ABB India, OneSource Specialty Pharma Siemens, IDFC First Bank, and Godrej Consumer. The fund took fresh positions in Westlife Foodworld (McDonalds) and Adani Wilmar.

DSP MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JANUARY 2025

Finally, let us look at DSP Mutual Fund in January 2025. The fund increased its holding aggressively in Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, SBI, and Cipla; but also bought smaller quantities in ICICI Bank and Infosys. DSP Mutual Fund was neutral on IPCA Laboratories in Jan-25.

In terms of selling, DSP MF was an aggressive seller in Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank and also sold smaller quantities of HDFC Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for January 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings were Sudarshan Chemicals, BSE Ltd, Oberoi Realty, Hindustan Zinc, and Indraprastha Gas. The fund did not take any fresh positions.