ABC India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.41
5.41
5.41
5.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.79
36.15
31.99
29.02
Net Worth
45.2
41.56
37.4
34.43
Minority Interest
Debt
20.65
20.75
18.42
17.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.02
1.46
1.24
1.31
Total Liabilities
67.87
63.77
57.06
53.7
Fixed Assets
11.73
6.49
8.16
12.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.58
24.09
21.72
21.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.76
0.73
0.43
0.48
Networking Capital
26.96
29.11
25.24
17.53
Inventories
0.75
0.89
0.86
0.69
Inventory Days
1.5
Sundry Debtors
26.54
24.79
30.97
51.04
Debtor Days
111.4
Other Current Assets
31.19
28.31
23.43
20.26
Sundry Creditors
-26.05
-20.39
-22.87
-41.42
Creditor Days
90.4
Other Current Liabilities
-5.47
-4.49
-7.15
-13.04
Cash
2.86
3.36
1.53
1.86
Total Assets
67.89
63.78
57.08
53.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.