Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.9
-30.26
22.76
Op profit growth
-73.05
-52.13
32.19
EBIT growth
-299.66
-84.24
9.16
Net profit growth
-93.21
27.36
-17.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.89
6.41
9.34
8.67
EBIT margin
-3.17
1.44
6.41
7.2
Net profit margin
0.25
3.43
1.88
2.79
RoCE
-4.13
1.89
11.81
RoNW
0.21
3.27
2.79
RoA
0.08
1.12
0.86
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.61
11.2
8.74
10.61
Dividend per share
1
1.5
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
-16.08
-6.17
-5.97
2.32
Book value per share
91.46
92.07
82.36
78.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
140.81
13
13.5
11.48
P/CEPS
-5.33
-23.57
-19.76
52.39
P/B
0.93
1.58
1.43
1.56
EV/EBIDTA
27.47
12.22
6.05
7.41
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
149.85
15.17
19.33
16.17
Tax payout
-5.79
17.99
-47.57
-34.75
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
137.95
130.46
93.37
Inventory days
1.03
1.21
0.76
Creditor days
-12.12
-22.28
-21.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.56
-0.23
-1.34
-2.46
Net debt / equity
1.23
1.39
1.91
1.9
Net debt / op. profit
19.72
6.02
3.53
4.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-30.45
-28.01
-22.22
-21.22
Employee costs
-6.58
-6.97
-4.87
-5.72
Other costs
-61.06
-58.59
-63.54
-64.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.