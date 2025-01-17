iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ABC India Ltd Key Ratios

112.9
(-1.22%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ABC India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.9

-30.26

22.76

Op profit growth

-73.05

-52.13

32.19

EBIT growth

-299.66

-84.24

9.16

Net profit growth

-93.21

27.36

-17.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.89

6.41

9.34

8.67

EBIT margin

-3.17

1.44

6.41

7.2

Net profit margin

0.25

3.43

1.88

2.79

RoCE

-4.13

1.89

11.81

RoNW

0.21

3.27

2.79

RoA

0.08

1.12

0.86

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.61

11.2

8.74

10.61

Dividend per share

1

1.5

1.5

1.5

Cash EPS

-16.08

-6.17

-5.97

2.32

Book value per share

91.46

92.07

82.36

78.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

140.81

13

13.5

11.48

P/CEPS

-5.33

-23.57

-19.76

52.39

P/B

0.93

1.58

1.43

1.56

EV/EBIDTA

27.47

12.22

6.05

7.41

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

149.85

15.17

19.33

16.17

Tax payout

-5.79

17.99

-47.57

-34.75

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

137.95

130.46

93.37

Inventory days

1.03

1.21

0.76

Creditor days

-12.12

-22.28

-21.56

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.56

-0.23

-1.34

-2.46

Net debt / equity

1.23

1.39

1.91

1.9

Net debt / op. profit

19.72

6.02

3.53

4.42

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-30.45

-28.01

-22.22

-21.22

Employee costs

-6.58

-6.97

-4.87

-5.72

Other costs

-61.06

-58.59

-63.54

-64.37

ABC India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ABC India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.