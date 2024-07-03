ABC India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
164
180.05
258.2
217.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
164
180.05
258.2
217.55
Other Operating Income
0.36
0.25
0.31
0.23
Other Income
14.4
16.56
2.82
1.37
Total Income
178.77
196.86
261.33
219.16
Total Expenditure
160.89
168.5
234.08
199.39
PBIDT
17.87
28.36
27.26
19.77
Interest
9.15
11.1
12.27
6.15
PBDT
8.72
17.25
14.97
13.6
Depreciation
9.13
9.53
8.09
4.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.82
1.52
2.02
2.95
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.41
6.17
4.86
6.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.41
6.17
4.86
6.05
Extra-ordinary Items
13.96
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.54
6.17
4.86
6.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1
11
9
11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
10
0
0
0
Equity
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
19,70,862
19,72,214
22,56,205
0
Public Shareholding (%)
37
36
42
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
7,85,000
14,35,000
13,30,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
23
42
42
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
14
27
24
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
26,61,370
20,10,018
18,31,027
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
77
58
58
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
49
37
34
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.9
15.75
10.55
9.08
PBDTM(%)
5.31
9.58
5.8
6.25
PATM(%)
0.25
3.43
1.88
2.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.