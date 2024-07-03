iifl-logo-icon 1
ABC India Ltd Share Price

110.6
(-7.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open117.6
  • Day's High118.1
  • 52 Wk High165
  • Prev. Close119.9
  • Day's Low108.1
  • 52 Wk Low 97.25
  • Turnover (lac)1.83
  • P/E36.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value97.9
  • EPS3.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.91
  • Div. Yield0.42
No Records Found

ABC India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

117.6

Prev. Close

119.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.83

Day's High

118.1

Day's Low

108.1

52 Week's High

165

52 Week's Low

97.25

Book Value

97.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.91

P/E

36.33

EPS

3.3

Divi. Yield

0.42

ABC India Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

ABC India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ABC India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.68%

Non-Promoter- 1.90%

Institutions: 1.90%

Non-Institutions: 33.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ABC India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.41

5.41

5.41

5.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.79

36.15

31.99

29.02

Net Worth

45.2

41.56

37.4

34.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

167.23

220.72

116.64

129.29

yoy growth (%)

-24.23

89.22

-9.78

-3.09

Raw materials

-36.74

-52.3

-57.77

-54.18

As % of sales

21.97

23.69

49.53

41.9

Employee costs

-7.67

-8.05

-9.53

-9.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.9

4.06

-9.39

-6.96

Depreciation

-1.52

-1.29

-1.49

-2.75

Tax paid

-0.44

0.17

0.83

0.72

Working capital

-0.87

-10.55

-1.8

-21.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.23

89.22

-9.78

-3.09

Op profit growth

-27.39

-290.68

1,669.51

686.11

EBIT growth

-29.72

-238

124.79

-36.36

Net profit growth

-42.11

381.97

-116.8

122

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

164

180.05

258.2

217.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

164

180.05

258.2

217.55

Other Operating Income

0.36

0.25

0.31

0.23

Other Income

14.4

16.56

2.82

1.37

ABC India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ABC India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Sanjay Agarwal

Independent Director

Siddarth Kapoor

Managing Director

Ashish Agarwal

Independent Director

Ishani Ray

Independent Director

Twinkle Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ABC India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1972, ABC India Ltd (ABCIL) is primarily engaged in providing freight services to customers. The Company has been a pioneer in the field of Logistics It obtained the IATA licence in 1995 to operate in cargo handling, which was implemented in the Project Division of ABC India. In 1995-96, the company expanded the business of branches by improvement of in the services and extension of project of project division activity in the field of Freight Forwarding both Air & Sea. The Company floated JV company viz Nissin ABC Logistics Private Ltd in collaboration with Nissin Corporation Ltd.During 2001-02 the company divested its major portion of both the subsidiary companies, which currently holds 42% of viz Utsav Prakashan Ltd and Assam Bengal Carriers Ltd. The business of transportation is in the hands of operators both in organized as well as in unorganized sector. A large portion of the transportation business is undertaken by operators in unorganized sector. The Company being an operator in organized sector has to compete with operators in unorganized sector. In the process of the transportation business, it offer logistics and specialized project transportation services. The project transportation services involve logistics of Over Dimensional/Over Weight Consignments where also several new operators have started offering the same services, thereby increasing competition. To overcome the situation, the Company diversified its business activities and ventured into
Company FAQs

What is the ABC India Ltd share price today?

The ABC India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of ABC India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ABC India Ltd is ₹59.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ABC India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ABC India Ltd is 36.33 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ABC India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ABC India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ABC India Ltd is ₹97.25 and ₹165 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ABC India Ltd?

ABC India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.42%, 3 Years at 5.88%, 1 Year at -8.23%, 6 Month at 6.34%, 3 Month at -8.96% and 1 Month at -1.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ABC India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ABC India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.69 %
Institutions - 1.91 %
Public - 33.41 %

