SectorLogistics
Open₹117.6
Prev. Close₹119.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.83
Day's High₹118.1
Day's Low₹108.1
52 Week's High₹165
52 Week's Low₹97.25
Book Value₹97.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.91
P/E36.33
EPS3.3
Divi. Yield0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.41
5.41
5.41
5.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.79
36.15
31.99
29.02
Net Worth
45.2
41.56
37.4
34.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
167.23
220.72
116.64
129.29
yoy growth (%)
-24.23
89.22
-9.78
-3.09
Raw materials
-36.74
-52.3
-57.77
-54.18
As % of sales
21.97
23.69
49.53
41.9
Employee costs
-7.67
-8.05
-9.53
-9.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.9
4.06
-9.39
-6.96
Depreciation
-1.52
-1.29
-1.49
-2.75
Tax paid
-0.44
0.17
0.83
0.72
Working capital
-0.87
-10.55
-1.8
-21.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.23
89.22
-9.78
-3.09
Op profit growth
-27.39
-290.68
1,669.51
686.11
EBIT growth
-29.72
-238
124.79
-36.36
Net profit growth
-42.11
381.97
-116.8
122
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
164
180.05
258.2
217.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
164
180.05
258.2
217.55
Other Operating Income
0.36
0.25
0.31
0.23
Other Income
14.4
16.56
2.82
1.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Sanjay Agarwal
Independent Director
Siddarth Kapoor
Managing Director
Ashish Agarwal
Independent Director
Ishani Ray
Independent Director
Twinkle Agarwal
Reports by ABC India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1972, ABC India Ltd (ABCIL) is primarily engaged in providing freight services to customers. The Company has been a pioneer in the field of Logistics It obtained the IATA licence in 1995 to operate in cargo handling, which was implemented in the Project Division of ABC India. In 1995-96, the company expanded the business of branches by improvement of in the services and extension of project of project division activity in the field of Freight Forwarding both Air & Sea. The Company floated JV company viz Nissin ABC Logistics Private Ltd in collaboration with Nissin Corporation Ltd.During 2001-02 the company divested its major portion of both the subsidiary companies, which currently holds 42% of viz Utsav Prakashan Ltd and Assam Bengal Carriers Ltd. The business of transportation is in the hands of operators both in organized as well as in unorganized sector. A large portion of the transportation business is undertaken by operators in unorganized sector. The Company being an operator in organized sector has to compete with operators in unorganized sector. In the process of the transportation business, it offer logistics and specialized project transportation services. The project transportation services involve logistics of Over Dimensional/Over Weight Consignments where also several new operators have started offering the same services, thereby increasing competition. To overcome the situation, the Company diversified its business activities and ventured into
The ABC India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ABC India Ltd is ₹59.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ABC India Ltd is 36.33 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ABC India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ABC India Ltd is ₹97.25 and ₹165 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ABC India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.42%, 3 Years at 5.88%, 1 Year at -8.23%, 6 Month at 6.34%, 3 Month at -8.96% and 1 Month at -1.15%.
