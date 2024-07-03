Summary

Incorporated in 1972, ABC India Ltd (ABCIL) is primarily engaged in providing freight services to customers. The Company has been a pioneer in the field of Logistics It obtained the IATA licence in 1995 to operate in cargo handling, which was implemented in the Project Division of ABC India. In 1995-96, the company expanded the business of branches by improvement of in the services and extension of project of project division activity in the field of Freight Forwarding both Air & Sea. The Company floated JV company viz Nissin ABC Logistics Private Ltd in collaboration with Nissin Corporation Ltd.During 2001-02 the company divested its major portion of both the subsidiary companies, which currently holds 42% of viz Utsav Prakashan Ltd and Assam Bengal Carriers Ltd. The business of transportation is in the hands of operators both in organized as well as in unorganized sector. A large portion of the transportation business is undertaken by operators in unorganized sector. The Company being an operator in organized sector has to compete with operators in unorganized sector. In the process of the transportation business, it offer logistics and specialized project transportation services. The project transportation services involve logistics of Over Dimensional/Over Weight Consignments where also several new operators have started offering the same services, thereby increasing competition. To overcome the situation, the Company diversified its business activities and ventured into

