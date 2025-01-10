Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 51st Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Turnover 16459.37 14517.19 Other Income 55.72 54.16 Total Revenue 16515.09 14571.35 Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxation and Amortization (EBIDTA) 640.61 529.93 Interest and other Finance Cost 221.90 210.33 Depreciation & Amortization 122.44 114.48 Profit before Taxation (PBT) 307.40 388.92 Tax including Deferred Tax 79.10 (33.02) Profit after Taxation (PAT) 228.30 421.94 Profit /(Loss) brought forward from previous year 943.56 527.24 Other Comprehensive Income 162.31 21.47 MAT Credit Entitlement Adjustment - - Dividend paid (27.09) (27.09) Profit /(Loss) available for appropriation carried to Balance Sheet 1307.09 943.56

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS

During the year under review, your Company has achieved a Total Revenue of Rs. 16515.09 lakhs which is 13.34% higher over the corresponding previous financial years total revenue of Rs. 14571.35 lakhs. The Companys EBIDTA was Rs. 640.61 lakhs as compared with previous year of Rs. 529.93 lakhs. The Profit after Tax worked out to Rs. 228.30 lakhs as compared to profit in the previous year of Rs. 421.94 lakhs.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year, there was no change in the nature of business of the Company and the Company continues to focus on improving its operational efficiencies.

DIVIDEND

Your Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.50 (previous year: Rs. 0.50) per equity share of Rs. 10/- fully paid-up (i.e. 5% on the paid-up value of equity shares). The proposal is subject to the approval of the Members at the 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of your Company scheduled to be held on 26th September, 2024.

The total outflow on account of dividend from the Company will be Rs. 27.08 Lakhs (subject to deduction of TDS as per Section 194 of the Income Tax Act, 1961).

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserve for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Financial Statements of your Company have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) as notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies Account Rules, 2014 and Regulation 48 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (herein after referred to as SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015) for the financial year 2023-24 as applicable to the Company.

The estimates and judgements relating to the Financial Statements are made on a prudent basis, so as to reflect in a true and fair manner, the form and substance of transactions and reasonably present the Companys state of affairs, profit and cash flow for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

SHARE CAPITAL

There is no change in the authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital during the financial year under review.

The Authorised Share Capital of your Company as on 31st March, 2024 stands at Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores) divided into 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

The Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Share Capital of your Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 5,41,72,320/- (Rupees Five Crores Forty One lakhs Seventy Two Thousand Three Hundred Twenty) divided into 54,17,232 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

The Company has not issued any equity shares, equity shares with differential rights, Sweat equity shares, Employees Stock Options and did not purchase its own shares. Hence there is no information to be provided as required under Rule 4 (4), Rule 8 (13), Rule 12 (9) and Rule 16 (4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and Section 42 & 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, respectively.

DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any Deposits during the year in terms of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company envisages its "human resources" as one of its most important assets.

Your Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement. Your Company has continuously adopted structures that help attract best external talent and provide internal talent to higher roles and responsibilities.

Your Company has an adequate pool of trained and competent human resources which is highly capable to meet the challenges of growing quality perspective and complex logistics requirement of the customers. In view of increased competition, the human resources of the company are able and proved to deliver specialized services of desired quality meet the competition and to satisfy customer requirements.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

i) Retirement by Rotation:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152(6) and other applicable provisions, of the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Siddarth Kapoor (DIN: 02089141), Director of the Company,

retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible has offered for his reappointment.

ii) Appointment & Resignation of Directors:

During the year under review, there were no changes in the Composition of Directors.

iii) Appointment and Resignation of Whole-time Key Managerial Personnel (KMP):

During the year under review there were no changes in the Whole time Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. The present Whole time Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are as follows:-

i. Mr. Ashish Agarwal - Managing Director

ii. Mr. Sanjay Agarwal - Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as per section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder or any other provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The Directors have also made necessary disclosures to the extent as required under provisions of section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

All members of the Board of Directors and senior management personnel affirmed compliance with the Companys Code of Conduct policy for the FY 2023-24.

iv) Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that:

a. they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

b. they have complied with the Code of Independent directors prescribed under Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013; and

c. they have duly registered their names in the Independent Directors Databank pursuant to Sub-rule (1) and (2) of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014 and amendments thereto.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of section 134(3) (c) & 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors to the best of their knowledge and ability hereby confirm that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation related to material departures;

2. Appropriate accounting policies had been selected and applied them consistently and judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent have been made so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024;

3. Proper and sufficient care had been taken, for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. The annual accounts had been prepared on a going concern basis;

5. The Directors had laid down internal financial Controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

6. Proper systems had been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Based on the internal financial control framework, audit procedure and compliance system as established and maintained by the Company, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.

AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORTS

(i) Statutory Auditors:

M/s. BDS & CO., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 326264E) would continue to hold the office of Auditors till the conclusion of the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the financial year 2026-27.

The observations, if any, made by the Statutory Auditors in their Auditors Report together with Notes to Accounts, as append thereto are self-explanatory and hence does not call for any further explanation.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

(ii) Cost Auditors:

Pursuant to section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors on recommendation of the Audit Committee had re-appointed M/s. Debabrota Banerjee & Associates (Registration No. 001703),

Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Company has received consent and confirmation of eligibility for their re-appointment as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

As per the requirements of the Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, your Company is required to maintain cost records and accordingly, such accounts are made and records have been maintained.

The remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors is required to be ratified by the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and is therefore accordingly proposed in the Notice convening the AGM as annexed to this Report.

(iii) Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had reappointed Mr. Santosh Kumar Tibrewalla, Practicing Company Secretary, (Membership No: 3811; CP No: 3982), Peer reviewed, as the Secretarial Auditor to conduct secretarial audit of the Company for FY 2024-25.

The Company has received consent letter from him, for his re-appointment as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25.

The report of the Secretarial Auditor MR-3 for the financial year 2023-24 is enclosed as "Annexure A" to this Boards Report.

In respect of the remarks in the report, we would like to clarify that:

i. The Company reiterate that there is no specific mention in the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 that needs to appoint separate person in the Office of CFO and Company

Secretary. Accordingly, the Company has appointed and continued the same person in both the position.

ii. The error has been made known to the CSE and the same is in the process of verification for rectification.

iii. The anomaly of non-listing of 400000 shares issued by the Company on Preferential basis and 14870 shares issued in terms of ESOP has been taken up with CSE for listing. Communication in this respect is awaited from CSE.

iv. Delayed in 3 cases of transmission was done inadvertently by our RTA M/s. MCS Share Transfer Agent Ltd.

The rest of the report is self-explanatory and hence do not call for any further explanation.

(iv) Internal Auditors:

M/s. Agarwal Maheswari & Co., M/s. Heena Akshay Agarwal & Co. and M/s. A. Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants continued to be the Internal Auditors of the Company under the provision of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 for conducting the internal audit of separate divisions of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

The Company has received consent letter from them for their re-appointment as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 and the Board has re-appointed them accordingly.

DETAILS RELATING TO REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND EMPLOYEES

The details of remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company and other information as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 has been annexed as Annexure B to the Directors Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information related to Conservation of Energy, Research & Development, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as required under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are as follows:

a. Conservation of Energy: The Companys operation involves no energy consumption.

b. Technology Absorption:

i. The Company does not have any R & D Division and Companys Operations does not require this type of establishment.

ii. Technology absorption, adoption and innovation: The Company has not imported any technology due to its nature of operation.

c. Foreign exchange Earnings and Outgo:

During the year, the total foreign exchange earned was NIL (Previous Year Rs. 1.94 Lakhs) and the total foreign exchange used was Rs. 70.82 Lakhs (Previous Year Rs. 225.99 Lakhs).

INTERNAL AUDIT & CONTROLS

During the year under review, the Company continues to engage Internal Auditors and had implemented their suggestions and recommendations to improve the control environment. The Internal Auditors scope of work includes review of processes for safeguarding the assets of the Company, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. Internal Auditors findings are discussed and suitable corrective actions taken as per the directions of Audit Committee on an ongoing basis to improve efficiency in operations.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has in place adequate Internal Financial Control System as required under section 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013. The system covers all major processes including operations, to ensure reliability of financial reporting, compliance with policies, procedures, laws and regulations, safeguarding of assets and economical and efficient use of resources. During the year under review such controls were tested with reference to financial statements and no reportable material weakness in the formulation or operations were observed.

The Audit Committee periodically reviews and takes suitable measures for any observation or recommendation suggested by the internal auditors on the efficacy and adequacy of the Internal Financial Control System.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted the code of conduct in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made, while dealing in the securities of the Company, under Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors of the Company has duly approved and adopted the code of practices and procedure for fair disclosure of un-published price sensitive information.

The code is applicable to Directors, KMPs, employees, designated person, their relatives and other connected persons of the Company; the aforesaid code of conduct for prevention of insider trading is duly placed on the website of the Company at www.abcindia.com.

Pursuant to the internal code of conduct for prevention of insider trading as framed by the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended from time to time), the trading window closure(s) are intimated in advance to all the designated person and during the period, Directors, KMPs, employees, designated person, their relatives and other connected persons of the Company are not permitted to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company is maintaining a Structured Digital Database as required under regulation 3(5) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Also, time to time internal trainings and awareness programmes were conducted during the year to make the employees familiar with Insider Trading Policy of the Company formulated as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

DISCLOSURES AS PER APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013/ LISTING AGREEMENT/ SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

a. Particulars of contract or arrangements with related parties:

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, prior approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for each transaction as proposed to be entered into by the Company with its related parties. A prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on a yearly basis for the transactions which are at arms length basis, foreseen and repetitive in nature. The transactions which are not on arms length are simultaneously approved by Audit Committee and Board. All the related party transactions are reviewed by Audit Committee on quarterly basis. The necessary disclosures regarding the transactions are given in the notes to accounts.

There was no materially significant related party transactions with the Companys Promoters, Directors and others as defined in section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 which may have potential conflict of interest with the Company at large. Details of contracts which are not on arms length basis and material transaction on arms length basis are detailed in Form AOC-2 and annexed as "Annexure -C" to the Boards Report.

The Company has also formulated a policy on dealing with the related party transactions and necessary approval of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors were taken wherever required in accordance with the aforesaid policy. The policy on related party transactions as approved by the Board is available on the Companys website at www.abcindia.com.

Pursuant to Regulation 34 (3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, disclosure of transactions of the Company with its Promoter Group Company, holding more than 10% ( Ten percent ) of Equity Shares in the Company are provided herein below: -

Name of the Promoter Group Nature of Transaction (Rs. In Lakhs) Capital Invested 247.51 Assam Bengal Carriers (Partnership Firm) Capital Withdrawn 326.83 Dividend Paid 3.68

b. Number of Board Meetings:

During the year under review, the Board of Directors met 5 (Five) times. The Details of the Board meeting and attendance of the Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, attached as Annexure to this Boards Report.

c. Audit Committee:

The Board has constituted the Audit Committee under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Composition of the Committee and other details of the Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report, attached as Annexure to this Boards Report.

Recommendation by Audit Committee:

There were no such instances where the recommendation of Audit Committee has not been accepted by the Board during the financial year under review.

d. Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Board has constituted the Nomination & Remuneration Committee under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Composition of the Committee and other details of the Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report, attached as Annexure to this Boards Report.

e. Stakeholder Relationship Committee:

The Board has constituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Composition of the Committee and other details of the Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report, attached as Annexure to this Boards Report.

f. Extracts of Annual Return:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and amendments thereof, the Annual Return of the Company is placed on the website of the company at www.abcindia.com.

This Annual Return is subject to such changes / alterations / modifications as may be required to carry out subsequent to the adoption of the Directors Report by the Shareholders at the 51st Annual general Meeting and receipt of Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary (PCS) which the Shareholders agree and empower the Board / Company and a copy of the final Annual Return as may be filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs would be furnished on the website of the Company.

g. Risk Analysis:

The Company has in place a mechanism comprising of regular audits and checks to inform the Board members about the Risk assessment and mitigation plans and periodical reviews to ensure that the critical risks are controlled by the executive management. Major risks identified are systematically addressed through risk mitigation actions on a continuing basis.

h. Loans, Guarantees and Investments:

During the year under review, your Company has invested and deployed its surplus funds in securities which were within the overall limit of the amount and within the powers of the Board as applicable to the Company in terms of Section 179 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The particulars of all such loans, guarantees and investments are entered in the register maintained by the Company for the purpose.

i. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position between the end of the financial year and date of the report:

There is no material change since the closure of the financial year till the date of the report affecting any financial position of the Company.

j. Subsidiaries, Associates or Joint Ventures:

Your Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

k. Evaluation of the Boards Performance:

Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 134, 178 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the board has continued to adopt formal mechanism for evaluating its own performance as well as that of its Committees and individual Directors, The exercise has been carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the functioning of the board, such as composition of the Board & Committees, effectiveness of Board process, information and functioning, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, governance issues etc. A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors on the basis of questionnaire containing criteria such as level of participation by individual directors, independent judgement by the director, understanding of the Companys business, etc.

The evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board excluding the director being evaluated and that of the Non-Independent Directors were carried out by the Independent Directors in their separate meeting held on 13th February, 2024.

The outcome of the performance evaluation as carried out on the basis of the above mechanism was noted to be satisfactory and it also reflected the commitment of the Board members and its Committees to the Company.

l. Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation Policy:

The Company on recommendation of its Nomination & Remuneration Committee has laid down a Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation Policy in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules made therein and Regulation 19 read with part D of Schedule II of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Listing Agreement entered with the Stock Exchanges (as amended from time to time). The policy contains, inter-alia, criterias for directors appointment and remuneration including determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director, etc. This Policy is formulated to provide a framework and to set standards in relation to the following and details on the same are given in the Corporate Governance Report, attached as Annexure to this Boards Report:

a. Criteria for appointment and removal of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Executives of the Company.

b. Remuneration payable to the Directors, KMPs and Senior Management Executives.

c. Evaluation of the performance of the Directors.

d. Criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director.

m. Vigil Mechanism (Whistle Blower Policy):

The Company strongly follows the conduct of its affairs in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of high standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior and accordingly as per the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, your Company has framed its Whistle Blower Policy to enable all the employees and the directors to report any violation of the Code of Ethics as stipulated in the said policy.

By virtue of Whistle Blower Policy, the directors and employees of the Company are encouraged to escalate to the level of the Audit Committee any issue of concerns impacting and compromising with the interest of the Company and its stakeholders in any way. The Company is committed to adhere to highest possible standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct and to open communication and to provide necessary safeguards for protection of Directors or employees or any other person who avails the mechanism from reprisals or victimization, for whistle blowing in good faith.

Details of establishment of the Vigil Mechanism have been uploaded on the Companys website: www.abcindia.com and also set out in the Corporate Governance Report attached as Annexure to this Boards Report.

n. Cost Records & Cost Audit:

Pursuant to Section 148(1)of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government and accordingly such accounts are made and records are maintained. The Board has re-appointed M/s. Debabrota Banerjee & Associates, Cost Accountants (Registration No. 001703) as the Cost Auditor for the year 2024-25 and has recommended the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor for ratification at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

o. Internal Complaint Committee:

The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

p. Disclosure relating to Material Deviations/Variation:

As per Regulation 32(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, there are no significant material deviations/variances noted in the Company. Further the Company has not made any Public Issue, Right Issue and Preferential Issue during the year under review.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company is compliant with all the mandatory secretarial standards as issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Industrial relation during the year 2023-24 had been cordial. The Directors take on record the committed support received from Vendors & Customers and crucial efforts made by the Senior Management Personnel, Officers and Staff towards overall growth and development of the Company.

DISCLOSURE AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has formulated and adopted an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy. The Policy is gender neutral. During the year under review, no complaints with allegations of sexual harassment were received by the Company.

COMPANYS WEBSITE

The website of your Company, www.abcindia.com has been designed to present the Companys businesses up-front on the home page. The site carries a comprehensive database of information of all the services rendered including the Financial Results of your Company, Shareholding pattern, Corporate profile, details of Board Committees, Corporate Policies and business activities of your Company. All the mandatory information and disclosures as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, Companies Rules, 2014 and as per Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been displayed.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Companys Philosophy on Corporate Governance aims to attain the highest level of transparency and accountability towards safeguarding and adding value to the interests of various stakeholders.

The company has been committed to maintain the highest standards of ethics and governance, resulting in enhanced transparency for the overall benefit of all stakeholders. The company has implemented all the stipulations as specified in the Listing Regulations, 2015 and the requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Your Company strives to undertake best Corporate Governance practices for enhancing and meeting stakeholders expectations while continuing to comply with the mandatory provisions of Corporate Governance under the applicable framework of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Your Company has given its deliberations to provide all the information in the Directors Report and the Corporate Governance Report as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Listing Agreement entered by the Company with the Stock Exchanges.

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of The Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the applicable Regulations as issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India and as amended from time to time. A report on Corporate Governance along with a certificate from Mr. Santosh Kumar Tibrewalla, Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance attached to this report and marked as Annexure -D & E respectively.

The certification by CEO i.e. Managing Director of the Company & CFO as per regulation 15(2)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached and marked as Annexure -F.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has adopted the Code of Conduct and business principles for all the Board members including Executive/Non-Executive Directors, senior management and all the employees of the Company for conducting business in an ethical, efficient and transparent manner so as to meet its obligations to its shareholders and all other stakeholders and the same has also been placed on the website of the Company at www.abcindia.com.

All Board Members, KMPs and members of Senior Management have confirmed their compliance with the code of conduct and pursuant to Regulation 26(3) read with Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and a declaration signed by Mr. Ashish Agarwal, Managing Director (CEO) to this effect is given as "Annexure-G" to this Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS & ANALYSIS REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(e) read with Schedule V of The Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Management Discussion & Analysis Report for the year under review forms the part of this report and is marked as "Annexure-H".

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Your Company was not required to transfer any dividend which was lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

LISTING OF SECURITIES IN STOCK EXCHANGES

The shares of the Company are presently listed at BSE Ltd. and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. The Company is registered with both NSDL & CDSL for holding the shares in dematerialized form and open for trading. The Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees to BSE & CSE and Custodian fees to the depositories. The Company had applied for delisting of shares from CSE and the same is pending due to non-listing of 400000 shares issued by the Company on Preferential basis and 14870 shares issued in terms of ESOP as per CSE though the same are already listed with BSE. The anomaly has been taken up with CSE and the course of compliance for listing is in the process.

SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There has been no significant & material order passed by the Regulators/Courts/Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The statements forming part of the Directors Report may contain certain forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Many factors could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors would like to express their earnest appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received by the Company from its various stakeholders, Financial Institutions, Banks, Government Authorities and all the employees at its various divisions. Your Directors also acknowledge with gratitude the encouragement and support extended by our valued shareholders.Your Directors wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation to all the employees at all levels for their committed services, exemplary professionalism and enthusiastic contribution during the year.