|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 Company has fixed Thursday , September 19, 2024 as a cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting, dividend & Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Outcome of the Annual General Meeting held on 26th September 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report of the Annual General Meeting held on 26th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.