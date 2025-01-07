iifl-logo-icon 1
ABC India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

117
(5.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

167.23

220.72

116.64

129.29

yoy growth (%)

-24.23

89.22

-9.78

-3.09

Raw materials

-36.74

-52.3

-57.77

-54.18

As % of sales

21.97

23.69

49.53

41.9

Employee costs

-7.67

-8.05

-9.53

-9.79

As % of sales

4.59

3.65

8.17

7.57

Other costs

-116.8

-152.09

-53.66

-65.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.84

68.9

46.01

50.7

Operating profit

6

8.26

-4.33

-0.24

OPM

3.59

3.74

-3.71

-0.18

Depreciation

-1.52

-1.29

-1.49

-2.75

Interest expense

-2.39

-3.48

-3.92

-4.53

Other income

0.83

0.57

0.36

0.56

Profit before tax

2.9

4.06

-9.39

-6.96

Taxes

-0.44

0.17

0.83

0.72

Tax rate

-15.2

4.22

-8.89

-10.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.46

4.23

-8.56

-6.24

Exceptional items

0

0.02

9.44

0.97

Net profit

2.46

4.26

0.88

-5.26

yoy growth (%)

-42.11

381.97

-116.8

122

NPM

1.47

1.93

0.75

-4.07

