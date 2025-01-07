Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
167.23
220.72
116.64
129.29
yoy growth (%)
-24.23
89.22
-9.78
-3.09
Raw materials
-36.74
-52.3
-57.77
-54.18
As % of sales
21.97
23.69
49.53
41.9
Employee costs
-7.67
-8.05
-9.53
-9.79
As % of sales
4.59
3.65
8.17
7.57
Other costs
-116.8
-152.09
-53.66
-65.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.84
68.9
46.01
50.7
Operating profit
6
8.26
-4.33
-0.24
OPM
3.59
3.74
-3.71
-0.18
Depreciation
-1.52
-1.29
-1.49
-2.75
Interest expense
-2.39
-3.48
-3.92
-4.53
Other income
0.83
0.57
0.36
0.56
Profit before tax
2.9
4.06
-9.39
-6.96
Taxes
-0.44
0.17
0.83
0.72
Tax rate
-15.2
4.22
-8.89
-10.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.46
4.23
-8.56
-6.24
Exceptional items
0
0.02
9.44
0.97
Net profit
2.46
4.26
0.88
-5.26
yoy growth (%)
-42.11
381.97
-116.8
122
NPM
1.47
1.93
0.75
-4.07
