ABC India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

110.6
(-7.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

ABC India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.9

4.06

-9.39

-6.96

Depreciation

-1.52

-1.29

-1.49

-2.75

Tax paid

-0.44

0.17

0.83

0.72

Working capital

-0.87

-10.55

-1.8

-21.59

Other operating items

Operating

0.06

-7.61

-11.85

-30.58

Capital expenditure

0.35

1.02

-10.28

-39.47

Free cash flow

0.42

-6.59

-22.13

-70.05

Equity raised

55.48

43.08

35.02

64.16

Investing

6.26

9.58

3.89

1.34

Financing

19.04

8.83

6.4

15.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

81.2

54.9

23.17

11.19

