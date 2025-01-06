ABC India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.9
4.06
-9.39
-6.96
Depreciation
-1.52
-1.29
-1.49
-2.75
Tax paid
-0.44
0.17
0.83
0.72
Working capital
-0.87
-10.55
-1.8
-21.59
Other operating items
Operating
0.06
-7.61
-11.85
-30.58
Capital expenditure
0.35
1.02
-10.28
-39.47
Free cash flow
0.42
-6.59
-22.13
-70.05
Equity raised
55.48
43.08
35.02
64.16
Investing
6.26
9.58
3.89
1.34
Financing
19.04
8.83
6.4
15.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
81.2
54.9
23.17
11.19
