ABC India Ltd Board Meeting

111
(0.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:43:00 AM

ABC India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ABC INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ABC INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 for Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
ABC INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Approval of Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 30, 2024
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
ABC INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December as per the SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2024 Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

