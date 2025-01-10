Ace Men Engg Works Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.77
0.68
0.65
0.13
Net Worth
3.87
3.78
3.75
3.23
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.87
3.78
3.75
3.23
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.85
3.75
3.73
3.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.55
6.59
7.78
3.49
Sundry Creditors
-0.57
-2.71
-3.91
-0.22
Creditor Days
123.88
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.13
-0.14
-0.07
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
3.88
3.78
3.75
3.22
