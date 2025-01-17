Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
112.47
EBIT growth
1,515.25
Net profit growth
470.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.88
0
EBIT margin
0.43
0
Net profit margin
0.1
0
RoCE
0.18
RoNW
0.01
RoA
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.02
0
Book value per share
10.94
11.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-75.35
-30.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
73.95
0
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.03
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
4.68
2.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-93.61
0
Employee costs
-0.81
0
Other costs
-7.45
0
