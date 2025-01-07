Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.64
0
0
0.34
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-58.49
Raw materials
-0.29
0
0
-0.33
As % of sales
45.66
0
0
97.09
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.01
As % of sales
3.68
0
0
3.01
Other costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.36
0
0
23.1
Operating profit
0.27
-0.06
-0.03
-0.07
OPM
42.28
0
0
-23.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0
0.01
0.01
Profit before tax
0.32
-0.05
-0.02
-0.06
Taxes
-0.08
0
0.01
0
Tax rate
-25.99
0
-79.39
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.24
-0.05
0
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.24
-0.05
0
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
-554.5
1,076.27
-92.81
-4,535.85
NPM
37.45
0
0
-18.57
