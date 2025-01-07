iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Men Engg Works Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

85
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Ace Men Engg Works Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.64

0

0

0.34

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-58.49

Raw materials

-0.29

0

0

-0.33

As % of sales

45.66

0

0

97.09

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

0

-0.01

As % of sales

3.68

0

0

3.01

Other costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.36

0

0

23.1

Operating profit

0.27

-0.06

-0.03

-0.07

OPM

42.28

0

0

-23.21

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0

0.01

0.01

Profit before tax

0.32

-0.05

-0.02

-0.06

Taxes

-0.08

0

0.01

0

Tax rate

-25.99

0

-79.39

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.24

-0.05

0

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.24

-0.05

0

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

-554.5

1,076.27

-92.81

-4,535.85

NPM

37.45

0

0

-18.57

