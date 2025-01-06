Ace Men Engg Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.32
-0.05
-0.02
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
0
0.01
0
Working capital
-0.29
-0.03
-1.69
0.3
Other operating items
Operating
-0.04
-0.08
-1.69
0.23
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.04
-0.08
-1.69
0.23
Equity raised
-0.23
-0.12
-0.11
0
Investing
0
0
0
-1.66
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.28
-0.21
-1.81
-1.42
