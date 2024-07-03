Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹88.45
Prev. Close₹86.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹88.45
Day's Low₹86.73
52 Week's High₹92.82
52 Week's Low₹40.5
Book Value₹12.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.87
P/E394.23
EPS0.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.77
0.68
0.65
0.13
Net Worth
3.87
3.78
3.75
3.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.64
0
0
0.34
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-58.49
Raw materials
-0.29
0
0
-0.33
As % of sales
45.66
0
0
97.09
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.32
-0.05
-0.02
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
0
0.01
0
Working capital
-0.29
-0.03
-1.69
0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-58.49
Op profit growth
-552.2
61.46
-52.44
1,902.48
EBIT growth
-714.19
142.32
-65.1
-3,169.31
Net profit growth
-554.5
1,076.27
-92.81
-4,535.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Harshil Shah
Additional Director
Mishruta Raval
Managing Director
Ruchir Bhajreshbhai Patel
Independent Director
Sourabh Gopichand Gaikwad
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ace men Engg Works Limited (Formerly known as Acumen Engineering Industries Limited) was incorporated on 18 November, 1980 in West Bengal. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Aviation.The Company initially engaged in investing activity and also deals in shares, debenture, bonds etc. Further, it engaged into trading in sarees and electrical goods. The main object of the Company is to cater to the growing industry and offer its products to all the age groups. The Company listed its equity shares on BSE Limited effective from February 17, 2016.
The Ace Men Engg Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd is ₹26.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd is 394.23 and 6.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ace Men Engg Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd is ₹40.5 and ₹92.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ace Men Engg Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.28%, 3 Years at 49.04%, 1 Year at 54.88%, 6 Month at 91.75%, 3 Month at 12.93% and 1 Month at 1.34%.
