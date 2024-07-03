iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Men Engg Works Ltd Share Price

86.73
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open88.45
  • Day's High88.45
  • 52 Wk High92.82
  • Prev. Close86.73
  • Day's Low86.73
  • 52 Wk Low 40.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E394.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.47
  • EPS0.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.87
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

88.45

Prev. Close

86.73

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

88.45

Day's Low

86.73

52 Week's High

92.82

52 Week's Low

40.5

Book Value

12.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.87

P/E

394.23

EPS

0.22

Divi. Yield

0

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|01:59 PM

06 Jan, 2025|01:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.54%

Non-Promoter- 97.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.77

0.68

0.65

0.13

Net Worth

3.87

3.78

3.75

3.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.64

0

0

0.34

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-58.49

Raw materials

-0.29

0

0

-0.33

As % of sales

45.66

0

0

97.09

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

0

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.32

-0.05

-0.02

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.08

0

0.01

0

Working capital

-0.29

-0.03

-1.69

0.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-58.49

Op profit growth

-552.2

61.46

-52.44

1,902.48

EBIT growth

-714.19

142.32

-65.1

-3,169.31

Net profit growth

-554.5

1,076.27

-92.81

-4,535.85

No Record Found

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ace Men Engg Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Harshil Shah

Additional Director

Mishruta Raval

Managing Director

Ruchir Bhajreshbhai Patel

Independent Director

Sourabh Gopichand Gaikwad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ace Men Engg Works Ltd

Summary

Ace men Engg Works Limited (Formerly known as Acumen Engineering Industries Limited) was incorporated on 18 November, 1980 in West Bengal. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Aviation.The Company initially engaged in investing activity and also deals in shares, debenture, bonds etc. Further, it engaged into trading in sarees and electrical goods. The main object of the Company is to cater to the growing industry and offer its products to all the age groups. The Company listed its equity shares on BSE Limited effective from February 17, 2016.
Company FAQs

What is the Ace Men Engg Works Ltd share price today?

The Ace Men Engg Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd is ₹26.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd is 394.23 and 6.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ace Men Engg Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd is ₹40.5 and ₹92.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd?

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.28%, 3 Years at 49.04%, 1 Year at 54.88%, 6 Month at 91.75%, 3 Month at 12.93% and 1 Month at 1.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ace Men Engg Works Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.45 %

