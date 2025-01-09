Ace Men Engg Works Ltd Management Discussions

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT:

Industry Overview, Risks and Concerns

Ace Men Engg Works Limited is mainly engaged in Trading activities as its principal business. Ace Men Engg Works Limited adheres to all applicable laws, rules and regulation on a timely basis.

The Company Invests in equities through the secondary markets and provides Loans & Advances to Corporate, Individuals etc.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

The management is pleased to report that companys business plan is progressing as per the managements satisfaction. Details shall be made at the appropriate time.

STRENGTH

India is today recognized as one of the best sourcing destinations for garments, textiles, accessories and finish: Itprovides a perfect blend of fashion, design, quality, patterns, textures, colours and finish.Labour is skilled and economical while process are highly without taking away from the quality of the finalproduct. Amazing technological developments, superior design capabilities and companies that provide integratedlogistics solutions are other highly prized support systems that the industry thrives on. Combined with thesemanmade assets are the countrys natural assets which play a large role in boosting the garment industry- byproviding raw materials of world class quality. India the largest producer of Jute the second largest producer ofcotton, silk and cellulosic fibre, the third largest producer of raw cotton and the fourth largest producer of synthetic fibre.

WEAKNESS

Exporters may find it challenging to manage liquidity in F.Y. 2018-2019 amid increasing volumes coupled with along working capital cycle and the consequent higher use of working capital limits - a characteristic of the textilebusiness. It is to be noted that Indias position in global arena is on a shaky platform as it is facing tough competition from its neighbouring countries such as China & Bangladesh. Talking about these three Asian countries the labour in Bangladesh is cheapest and Indias labour is costliest.

RISK MANAGEMENT

In an interdependent, fast-moving world, organizations are increasingly confronted by risks that are complex in nature and global in consequence. Such risks can be difficult to anticipate and respond to, even for the most seasoned business leaders.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Human resources development, in all its aspect like training in safety and social values is under constant focus of the management. Relations between management and the employees at all levels remained healthy and cordial throughout the year. The management and employees are dedicated to achieve the corporate objective and the targets set before the Company.

ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The

Companys policy requires the conduct of all operations in such manner so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliance of statutory and industrial requirements for environment protection and conservation of natural resources to the extent possible.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & ITS ADEQUACY:

Your Company has an independent internal management assurance function which commensurate with the size of the Company & its scale of business. Internal controls & processes are evaluated from time to time so as to ensure adherence to laid down standards & prescribed regulatory and legal framework.

CAUTIONARY NOTE:

Certain statements in "Management Discussions and Analysis" section may be forward looking and are stated as required by law and regulations. Many factors, both external and internal, may affect the actual results which could be different from what the Directors envisage in terms of performance and outlook.

