Ace Men Engg Works Ltd Summary

Ace men Engg Works Limited (Formerly known as Acumen Engineering Industries Limited) was incorporated on 18 November, 1980 in West Bengal. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of Aviation.The Company initially engaged in investing activity and also deals in shares, debenture, bonds etc. Further, it engaged into trading in sarees and electrical goods. The main object of the Company is to cater to the growing industry and offer its products to all the age groups. The Company listed its equity shares on BSE Limited effective from February 17, 2016.