Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

Ace Men Engg Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matter stated in Board Meeting intimation. Outcome of Board Meeting enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Ace Men Engg Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) to approve the proposal of investment in Equity Shares by way of purchase or acquisition of securities from existing shareholders of the M/s. Rich Pockets Online Services Limited (RPOSL); (ii) to approve the appointment of requisite intermediaries (Valuer Consultants etc.) required for the purpose of said investment; (iii) to authorise Managing Director & Executive Directors to discuss deal & negotiate for investment in Equity Shares of M/s. Rich Pockets Online Services Limited (RPOSL) and to constitute a committee for the same; and (iv) any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Ace Men Engg Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; (ii) To appoint Mr. Sourabh Gopichand Gaikwad (DIN: 10692920) as additional Non - Executive Independent Director of the Company; and (iii) any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Ace Men Engg Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Ace Men Engg Works Limited is scheduled to be held on 2nd August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Approval of Notice for calling 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 3. The proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities through Preferential Issue Private Placements Rights Issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulations 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Ace Men Engg Works Limited which was scheduled to be held on 2nd August, 2024 is Postponed and will be held on Tomorrow i.e. 03th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/08/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 03.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Ace Men Engg Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Ace Men Engg Works Limited is scheduled to be held on 25th June 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from April 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 25.06.2024 FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE 4TH QTR AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/06/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 13 Feb 2024