ADC India Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.25
47.38
45.64
38.27
Net Worth
70.85
51.98
50.24
42.87
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
70.85
51.98
50.24
42.87
Fixed Assets
2.79
3
3.03
3.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.56
2.24
0.29
0.45
Networking Capital
22.73
20.97
11.41
11.07
Inventories
21.8
22.62
12.09
11.3
Inventory Days
37.1
68.9
Sundry Debtors
28.07
19.83
20.15
17.86
Debtor Days
61.84
108.9
Other Current Assets
5.71
5
4.58
4.33
Sundry Creditors
-30.05
-23.43
-24.29
-21.29
Creditor Days
74.54
129.81
Other Current Liabilities
-2.8
-3.05
-1.12
-1.13
Cash
44.77
25.76
35.51
28.1
Total Assets
70.85
51.97
50.24
42.88
No Record Found
