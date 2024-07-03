Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹1,639
Prev. Close₹1,609.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.33
Day's High₹1,665
Day's Low₹1,590
52 Week's High₹2,309.7
52 Week's Low₹810
Book Value₹158.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)739.13
P/E25.53
EPS63.05
Divi. Yield1.86
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.25
47.38
45.64
38.27
Net Worth
70.85
51.98
50.24
42.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
118.92
59.85
78.12
64.75
yoy growth (%)
98.67
-23.38
20.65
8.78
Raw materials
-98.89
-46.4
-64.22
-52.21
As % of sales
83.15
77.53
82.2
80.63
Employee costs
-4.02
-3.66
-3.64
-3.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.36
5.23
5.21
5.86
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.51
-0.97
-0.29
Tax paid
-2.88
-1.61
-1.41
-2.32
Working capital
8.05
3.96
-6.85
2.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
98.67
-23.38
20.65
8.78
Op profit growth
118.57
-0.34
55.64
-14.27
EBIT growth
116.07
-0.07
-10.12
-7.41
Net profit growth
134.08
-4.56
7.35
-8.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
343.8
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,196
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.35
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.35
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Ganesh
Managing Director
J N Mylaraiah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ravi Bosco Rebello
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Yaman Roy
Independent Director
Vijayalatha Reddy
Non Executive Director
Rakesh Kishore Bhanushali
Chairman & Independent Directo
Nagendra Venkaswamy
Independent Director
Harish Hassan Visweswara
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ADC India Communications Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Jul.88, ADC India Communications Ltd (Formerly known Krone Communications Ltd) was jointly promoted by Krone, Germany, the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation and M L Thukral and his associates. The Company is engaged in providing versatile, reliable and cost effective connectivity solutions to suit individual enterprise and telecom service provider requirements. The Company provides copper and fiber physical connectivity in telecommunications and data networking solutions including structured cabling. The companys collaborator Krone, Germany, holds a 51% equity stake. The company manufactures telephone connectors including back panel connectors and allied products for use in telecommunication cable network and commercial/industrial cabling systems.Earlier, KCL was just a telecom products company, but has, off late,transformed itself into a total solution provider. In only 10 years, it has established its pre-eminence in the manufacturing and supply of MDF andassociated external plant products. More than 6 million lines stand installed with Krone products, through every single technology - Siemens,Ericssions, Alcatels and Lucents apart from C-DOT. KCL also providestechnical and marketing support for copper and fiber optictelecommunication networks, structured cabling systems and wireless localloop systems.In Jul.99, Krone AGs has been acquired by the US based GenTek Group. With this acquisition, Krone is confident about the unique market positi
Read More
The ADC India Communications Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1606.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ADC India Communications Ltd is ₹739.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ADC India Communications Ltd is 25.53 and 10.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ADC India Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ADC India Communications Ltd is ₹810 and ₹2309.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ADC India Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.95%, 3 Years at 56.05%, 1 Year at 68.87%, 6 Month at -21.22%, 3 Month at -16.35% and 1 Month at -10.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.