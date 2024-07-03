iifl-logo-icon 1
ADC India Communications Ltd Share Price

1,606.8
(-0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,639
  • Day's High1,665
  • 52 Wk High2,309.7
  • Prev. Close1,609.75
  • Day's Low1,590
  • 52 Wk Low 810
  • Turnover (lac)39.33
  • P/E25.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value158.03
  • EPS63.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)739.13
  • Div. Yield1.86
No Records Found

ADC India Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

1,639

Prev. Close

1,609.75

Turnover(Lac.)

39.33

Day's High

1,665

Day's Low

1,590

52 Week's High

2,309.7

52 Week's Low

810

Book Value

158.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

739.13

P/E

25.53

EPS

63.05

Divi. Yield

1.86

ADC India Communications Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

ADC India Communications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ADC India Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.02%

Foreign: 72.02%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ADC India Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.25

47.38

45.64

38.27

Net Worth

70.85

51.98

50.24

42.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

118.92

59.85

78.12

64.75

yoy growth (%)

98.67

-23.38

20.65

8.78

Raw materials

-98.89

-46.4

-64.22

-52.21

As % of sales

83.15

77.53

82.2

80.63

Employee costs

-4.02

-3.66

-3.64

-3.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.36

5.23

5.21

5.86

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.51

-0.97

-0.29

Tax paid

-2.88

-1.61

-1.41

-2.32

Working capital

8.05

3.96

-6.85

2.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

98.67

-23.38

20.65

8.78

Op profit growth

118.57

-0.34

55.64

-14.27

EBIT growth

116.07

-0.07

-10.12

-7.41

Net profit growth

134.08

-4.56

7.35

-8.9

No Record Found

ADC India Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

343.8

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,196

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.35

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.35

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ADC India Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Ganesh

Managing Director

J N Mylaraiah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ravi Bosco Rebello

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Yaman Roy

Independent Director

Vijayalatha Reddy

Non Executive Director

Rakesh Kishore Bhanushali

Chairman & Independent Directo

Nagendra Venkaswamy

Independent Director

Harish Hassan Visweswara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ADC India Communications Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jul.88, ADC India Communications Ltd (Formerly known Krone Communications Ltd) was jointly promoted by Krone, Germany, the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation and M L Thukral and his associates. The Company is engaged in providing versatile, reliable and cost effective connectivity solutions to suit individual enterprise and telecom service provider requirements. The Company provides copper and fiber physical connectivity in telecommunications and data networking solutions including structured cabling. The companys collaborator Krone, Germany, holds a 51% equity stake. The company manufactures telephone connectors including back panel connectors and allied products for use in telecommunication cable network and commercial/industrial cabling systems.Earlier, KCL was just a telecom products company, but has, off late,transformed itself into a total solution provider. In only 10 years, it has established its pre-eminence in the manufacturing and supply of MDF andassociated external plant products. More than 6 million lines stand installed with Krone products, through every single technology - Siemens,Ericssions, Alcatels and Lucents apart from C-DOT. KCL also providestechnical and marketing support for copper and fiber optictelecommunication networks, structured cabling systems and wireless localloop systems.In Jul.99, Krone AGs has been acquired by the US based GenTek Group. With this acquisition, Krone is confident about the unique market positi
Company FAQs

What is the ADC India Communications Ltd share price today?

The ADC India Communications Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1606.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of ADC India Communications Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ADC India Communications Ltd is ₹739.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ADC India Communications Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ADC India Communications Ltd is 25.53 and 10.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ADC India Communications Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ADC India Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ADC India Communications Ltd is ₹810 and ₹2309.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ADC India Communications Ltd?

ADC India Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.95%, 3 Years at 56.05%, 1 Year at 68.87%, 6 Month at -21.22%, 3 Month at -16.35% and 1 Month at -10.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ADC India Communications Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ADC India Communications Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.98 %

