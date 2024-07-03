Summary

Incorporated in Jul.88, ADC India Communications Ltd (Formerly known Krone Communications Ltd) was jointly promoted by Krone, Germany, the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation and M L Thukral and his associates. The Company is engaged in providing versatile, reliable and cost effective connectivity solutions to suit individual enterprise and telecom service provider requirements. The Company provides copper and fiber physical connectivity in telecommunications and data networking solutions including structured cabling. The companys collaborator Krone, Germany, holds a 51% equity stake. The company manufactures telephone connectors including back panel connectors and allied products for use in telecommunication cable network and commercial/industrial cabling systems.Earlier, KCL was just a telecom products company, but has, off late,transformed itself into a total solution provider. In only 10 years, it has established its pre-eminence in the manufacturing and supply of MDF andassociated external plant products. More than 6 million lines stand installed with Krone products, through every single technology - Siemens,Ericssions, Alcatels and Lucents apart from C-DOT. KCL also providestechnical and marketing support for copper and fiber optictelecommunication networks, structured cabling systems and wireless localloop systems.In Jul.99, Krone AGs has been acquired by the US based GenTek Group. With this acquisition, Krone is confident about the unique market positi

Read More