|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
118.92
59.85
78.12
64.75
yoy growth (%)
98.67
-23.38
20.65
8.78
Raw materials
-98.89
-46.4
-64.22
-52.21
As % of sales
83.15
77.53
82.2
80.63
Employee costs
-4.02
-3.66
-3.64
-3.47
As % of sales
3.38
6.12
4.67
5.36
Other costs
-5.42
-4.94
-5.39
-5.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.56
8.25
6.91
9.18
Operating profit
10.57
4.83
4.85
3.11
OPM
8.89
8.08
6.21
4.81
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.51
-0.97
-0.29
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.03
-0.05
0
Other income
1.11
0.94
1.39
3.03
Profit before tax
11.36
5.23
5.21
5.86
Taxes
-2.88
-1.61
-1.41
-2.32
Tax rate
-25.38
-30.8
-27.17
-39.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.48
3.62
3.79
3.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.48
3.62
3.79
3.53
yoy growth (%)
134.08
-4.56
7.35
-8.9
NPM
7.13
6.05
4.86
5.46
