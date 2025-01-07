iifl-logo-icon 1
ADC India Communications Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,612
(0.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

118.92

59.85

78.12

64.75

yoy growth (%)

98.67

-23.38

20.65

8.78

Raw materials

-98.89

-46.4

-64.22

-52.21

As % of sales

83.15

77.53

82.2

80.63

Employee costs

-4.02

-3.66

-3.64

-3.47

As % of sales

3.38

6.12

4.67

5.36

Other costs

-5.42

-4.94

-5.39

-5.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.56

8.25

6.91

9.18

Operating profit

10.57

4.83

4.85

3.11

OPM

8.89

8.08

6.21

4.81

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.51

-0.97

-0.29

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.03

-0.05

0

Other income

1.11

0.94

1.39

3.03

Profit before tax

11.36

5.23

5.21

5.86

Taxes

-2.88

-1.61

-1.41

-2.32

Tax rate

-25.38

-30.8

-27.17

-39.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.48

3.62

3.79

3.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.48

3.62

3.79

3.53

yoy growth (%)

134.08

-4.56

7.35

-8.9

NPM

7.13

6.05

4.86

5.46

