Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
363
|12.66
|95,468.14
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,059.8
|40.44
|18,435.71
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|212.12
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
103.7
|38.64
|14,772.97
|74.88
|0.19
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,127
|186.11
|2,607.64
|4.39
|0.19
|51.2
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
1.9
|0
|2,433.33
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
