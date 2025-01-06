ADC India Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.36
5.23
5.21
5.86
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.51
-0.97
-0.29
Tax paid
-2.88
-1.61
-1.41
-2.32
Working capital
8.05
3.96
-6.85
2.01
Other operating items
Operating
16.22
7.07
-4.02
5.25
Capital expenditure
0.08
-1.38
1.76
0.06
Free cash flow
16.3
5.69
-2.26
5.31
Equity raised
75.42
70.21
73.29
79.53
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.16
0.16
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.84
Net in cash
91.73
76.06
71.18
86.68
