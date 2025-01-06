iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ADC India Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,606.8
(-0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ADC India Communications Ltd

ADC India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.36

5.23

5.21

5.86

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.51

-0.97

-0.29

Tax paid

-2.88

-1.61

-1.41

-2.32

Working capital

8.05

3.96

-6.85

2.01

Other operating items

Operating

16.22

7.07

-4.02

5.25

Capital expenditure

0.08

-1.38

1.76

0.06

Free cash flow

16.3

5.69

-2.26

5.31

Equity raised

75.42

70.21

73.29

79.53

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0.16

0.16

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.84

Net in cash

91.73

76.06

71.18

86.68

ADC India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ADC India Communications Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.