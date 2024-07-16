AGM 09/08/2024 Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024) Summary of proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) 36th Annual General Meeting-Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)