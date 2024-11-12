ADC India Communications Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday February 10 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Further pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Requlate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company by Designated Persons which was closed from January 1 2024 shall remain closed till February 12 2024. A copy of the advertisement regarding the Board Meeting to be held on February 10, 2024, published in the English and Kannada newspapers on January 09, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2024) Further to our letter dated January 8, 2024, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February 10, 2024 have transacted the following business: Financial Results Approved the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)