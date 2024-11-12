|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|ADC India Communications Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to Consider and approve Unaudited financial results for quarter ended September 30 2024 and other General Matters Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|ADC India Communications Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|ADC India Communications Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2. To Consider recommending Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3. Other matters Newspaper Advertisement regarding Board Meeting to be held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Please refer to attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|Change in Board of Directors
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|ADC India Communications Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday February 10 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Further pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Requlate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company by Designated Persons which was closed from January 1 2024 shall remain closed till February 12 2024. A copy of the advertisement regarding the Board Meeting to be held on February 10, 2024, published in the English and Kannada newspapers on January 09, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2024) Further to our letter dated January 8, 2024, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February 10, 2024 have transacted the following business: Financial Results Approved the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)
