ADC India Communications Ltd Board Meeting

1,520
(2.39%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:44:00 AM

ADC India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Oct 2024
ADC India Communications Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to Consider and approve Unaudited financial results for quarter ended September 30 2024 and other General Matters Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20244 Jul 2024
ADC India Communications Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202430 Apr 2024
ADC India Communications Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2. To Consider recommending Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3. Other matters Newspaper Advertisement regarding Board Meeting to be held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Please refer to attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Change in Board of Directors
Board Meeting10 Feb 20248 Jan 2024
ADC India Communications Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday February 10 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Further pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Requlate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company by Designated Persons which was closed from January 1 2024 shall remain closed till February 12 2024. A copy of the advertisement regarding the Board Meeting to be held on February 10, 2024, published in the English and Kannada newspapers on January 09, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2024) Further to our letter dated January 8, 2024, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February 10, 2024 have transacted the following business: Financial Results Approved the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

ADC India: Related News

No Record Found

