ADC India Communications Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jul.88, ADC India Communications Ltd (Formerly known Krone Communications Ltd) was jointly promoted by Krone, Germany, the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation and M L Thukral and his associates. The Company is engaged in providing versatile, reliable and cost effective connectivity solutions to suit individual enterprise and telecom service provider requirements. The Company provides copper and fiber physical connectivity in telecommunications and data networking solutions including structured cabling. The companys collaborator Krone, Germany, holds a 51% equity stake. The company manufactures telephone connectors including back panel connectors and allied products for use in telecommunication cable network and commercial/industrial cabling systems.Earlier, KCL was just a telecom products company, but has, off late,transformed itself into a total solution provider. In only 10 years, it has established its pre-eminence in the manufacturing and supply of MDF andassociated external plant products. More than 6 million lines stand installed with Krone products, through every single technology - Siemens,Ericssions, Alcatels and Lucents apart from C-DOT. KCL also providestechnical and marketing support for copper and fiber optictelecommunication networks, structured cabling systems and wireless localloop systems.In Jul.99, Krone AGs has been acquired by the US based GenTek Group. With this acquisition, Krone is confident about the unique market position in cable manufacturing business. Krone has launched a unique high end cabling system TrueNet in Nov-99. The new LSA NT high density MDF launched last year saw wide acceptance in the market and almost 230K line were successfully delivered during the year.During the year 2010, the Company changed its name to ADC India Communications Limited effective February 18, 2010. Tyco Electronics Ltd (renamed as TE Connectivity Ltd) acquired ADC Group globally. For realigning the operations of the Company the Marketing and Sales personnel were transferred to Tyco Electronics Corp (I) Pvt. Ltd. (TECIL) with effect from May 1, 2011. By acquiring the Broadband Network Solutions Business Unit of TE Connectivity Limited by CommScope, the Company became part of CommScope in 2016.