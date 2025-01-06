iifl-logo-icon 1
Ador Multi Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.49
(-0.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ador Multi Prod. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.64

6.05

-0.42

-0.93

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.28

-0.2

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.12

-1.04

0.34

-0.03

Working capital

-1.85

1.6

0.77

0.74

Other operating items

Operating

-2.9

6.32

0.49

-0.34

Capital expenditure

0.04

-0.95

0.99

-4.09

Free cash flow

-2.86

5.37

1.48

-4.43

Equity raised

22.45

10.71

6.95

5.92

Investing

1.5

4.76

1.66

0.38

Financing

0.23

-1.5

1

-1.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.31

19.34

11.09

-0.03

