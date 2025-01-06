Ador Multi Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.64
6.05
-0.42
-0.93
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.28
-0.2
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.12
-1.04
0.34
-0.03
Working capital
-1.85
1.6
0.77
0.74
Other operating items
Operating
-2.9
6.32
0.49
-0.34
Capital expenditure
0.04
-0.95
0.99
-4.09
Free cash flow
-2.86
5.37
1.48
-4.43
Equity raised
22.45
10.71
6.95
5.92
Investing
1.5
4.76
1.66
0.38
Financing
0.23
-1.5
1
-1.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.31
19.34
11.09
-0.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.