SectorFMCG
Open₹30.35
Prev. Close₹31.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹31.97
Day's Low₹30.35
52 Week's High₹45.9
52 Week's Low₹27.55
Book Value₹4.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.67
4.67
4.67
4.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.97
8.5
10.47
11.22
Net Worth
2.7
13.17
15.14
15.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.2
17.57
8.25
6.57
yoy growth (%)
-58.97
112.82
25.61
0.29
Raw materials
-5.27
-11.88
-5.71
-4.77
As % of sales
73.12
67.63
69.23
72.59
Employee costs
-0.96
-1.35
-1.08
-1.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.64
6.05
-0.42
-0.93
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.28
-0.2
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.12
-1.04
0.34
-0.03
Working capital
-1.85
1.6
0.77
0.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.97
112.82
25.61
0.29
Op profit growth
-132.83
-562.63
-47.17
-10.46
EBIT growth
-110.26
-2,090.06
-59.43
-160.57
Net profit growth
-115.32
-6,500.41
-91.91
-282.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6.73
12.17
13.4
19.5
9.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.73
12.17
13.4
19.5
9.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.04
0.03
0.02
Other Income
5.44
0.31
0.3
4.27
0.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Deep A Lalvani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pinki Sharma
Independent Director
Sandeep Ahuja
Non Executive Director
Tanya Advani
Independent Director
Suneil Chawla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ador Multi Products Ltd
Summary
Ador Multi Products Limited (Formerly known JB Advani & Co (Mysore) Ltd) was incorporated in July, 1948. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company effective 30 June, 1975. The Company is a Toiletries preparation & Cosmetics organisation that operates on the Manufacturing of cosmetics with its clients in recommending. The Company is dedicated to the supply of products, servicesof Lotions, Hand sanitizers, shampoo needs of its end-users under the broad of Life enhancement. The Company has one manufacturing units strategically located in Puducherry which is beneficial to cater to the large lucrative India market.In 1987 consumer products division introduced in the market various products such as shaving cream, cologne after shave lotion shampoo etc. under the under the brand name ENGLISH LEATHER Herbertsons Ltd who were having a widespread selling outlets all over the country, were appointed as distributors for Western and Eastern regions for the country from March 1988 onwards.During 1983-84 the Company entered into an agreement with MEN International, U.S.A. MEN for the manufacture of their mens cosmetics and toiletries marketed under the international brand name English Leather. Under the agreement, MEN were to supply all essential oils. During 1993-94 the Company commenced manufactured of toiletries like after shave lotion and Eau-De Toilette of international standard.The company has obtained Ayurvedic Licence during 1999-2000 to target growing sectors. The com
The Ador Multi Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ador Multi Products Ltd is ₹14.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ador Multi Products Ltd is 0 and 6.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ador Multi Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ador Multi Products Ltd is ₹27.55 and ₹45.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ador Multi Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.86%, 3 Years at -31.59%, 1 Year at -23.05%, 6 Month at -9.52%, 3 Month at -15.48% and 1 Month at -1.44%.
