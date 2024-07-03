Summary

Ador Multi Products Limited (Formerly known JB Advani & Co (Mysore) Ltd) was incorporated in July, 1948. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company effective 30 June, 1975. The Company is a Toiletries preparation & Cosmetics organisation that operates on the Manufacturing of cosmetics with its clients in recommending. The Company is dedicated to the supply of products, servicesof Lotions, Hand sanitizers, shampoo needs of its end-users under the broad of Life enhancement. The Company has one manufacturing units strategically located in Puducherry which is beneficial to cater to the large lucrative India market.In 1987 consumer products division introduced in the market various products such as shaving cream, cologne after shave lotion shampoo etc. under the under the brand name ENGLISH LEATHER Herbertsons Ltd who were having a widespread selling outlets all over the country, were appointed as distributors for Western and Eastern regions for the country from March 1988 onwards.During 1983-84 the Company entered into an agreement with MEN International, U.S.A. MEN for the manufacture of their mens cosmetics and toiletries marketed under the international brand name English Leather. Under the agreement, MEN were to supply all essential oils. During 1993-94 the Company commenced manufactured of toiletries like after shave lotion and Eau-De Toilette of international standard.The company has obtained Ayurvedic Licence during 1999-2000 to target growing sectors. The com

