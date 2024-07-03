iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ador Multi Products Ltd Share Price

30.57
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:26:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.35
  • Day's High31.97
  • 52 Wk High45.9
  • Prev. Close31.55
  • Day's Low30.35
  • 52 Wk Low 27.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ador Multi Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

30.35

Prev. Close

31.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

31.97

Day's Low

30.35

52 Week's High

45.9

52 Week's Low

27.55

Book Value

4.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ador Multi Products Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ador Multi Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ador Multi Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 61.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ador Multi Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.67

4.67

4.67

4.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.97

8.5

10.47

11.22

Net Worth

2.7

13.17

15.14

15.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7.2

17.57

8.25

6.57

yoy growth (%)

-58.97

112.82

25.61

0.29

Raw materials

-5.27

-11.88

-5.71

-4.77

As % of sales

73.12

67.63

69.23

72.59

Employee costs

-0.96

-1.35

-1.08

-1.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.64

6.05

-0.42

-0.93

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.28

-0.2

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.12

-1.04

0.34

-0.03

Working capital

-1.85

1.6

0.77

0.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.97

112.82

25.61

0.29

Op profit growth

-132.83

-562.63

-47.17

-10.46

EBIT growth

-110.26

-2,090.06

-59.43

-160.57

Net profit growth

-115.32

-6,500.41

-91.91

-282.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6.73

12.17

13.4

19.5

9.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.73

12.17

13.4

19.5

9.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.04

0.03

0.02

Other Income

5.44

0.31

0.3

4.27

0.54

View Annually Results

Ador Multi Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ador Multi Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Deep A Lalvani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pinki Sharma

Independent Director

Sandeep Ahuja

Non Executive Director

Tanya Advani

Independent Director

Suneil Chawla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ador Multi Products Ltd

Summary

Ador Multi Products Limited (Formerly known JB Advani & Co (Mysore) Ltd) was incorporated in July, 1948. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company effective 30 June, 1975. The Company is a Toiletries preparation & Cosmetics organisation that operates on the Manufacturing of cosmetics with its clients in recommending. The Company is dedicated to the supply of products, servicesof Lotions, Hand sanitizers, shampoo needs of its end-users under the broad of Life enhancement. The Company has one manufacturing units strategically located in Puducherry which is beneficial to cater to the large lucrative India market.In 1987 consumer products division introduced in the market various products such as shaving cream, cologne after shave lotion shampoo etc. under the under the brand name ENGLISH LEATHER Herbertsons Ltd who were having a widespread selling outlets all over the country, were appointed as distributors for Western and Eastern regions for the country from March 1988 onwards.During 1983-84 the Company entered into an agreement with MEN International, U.S.A. MEN for the manufacture of their mens cosmetics and toiletries marketed under the international brand name English Leather. Under the agreement, MEN were to supply all essential oils. During 1993-94 the Company commenced manufactured of toiletries like after shave lotion and Eau-De Toilette of international standard.The company has obtained Ayurvedic Licence during 1999-2000 to target growing sectors. The com
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ador Multi Products Ltd share price today?

The Ador Multi Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ador Multi Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ador Multi Products Ltd is ₹14.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ador Multi Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ador Multi Products Ltd is 0 and 6.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ador Multi Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ador Multi Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ador Multi Products Ltd is ₹27.55 and ₹45.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ador Multi Products Ltd?

Ador Multi Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.86%, 3 Years at -31.59%, 1 Year at -23.05%, 6 Month at -9.52%, 3 Month at -15.48% and 1 Month at -1.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ador Multi Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ador Multi Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.55 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 61.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ador Multi Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.