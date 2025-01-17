iifl-logo-icon 1
Ador Multi Products Ltd Key Ratios

29
(-2.59%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.51

95.9

45.07

1.73

Op profit growth

489.05

-65.1

126.58

1.97

EBIT growth

-330.65

-199.94

115.96

-256.17

Net profit growth

-563.72

-152.41

79.33

-673.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-47.54

-5.6

-31.48

-20.15

EBIT margin

-48.48

14.6

-28.62

-19.23

Net profit margin

-51.59

7.73

-28.89

-23.37

RoCE

-40.9

23.24

-36.72

-19.81

RoNW

-10.13

3.51

-12.26

-8.64

RoA

-10.88

3.07

-9.26

-6.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-14.83

3.2

-7.2

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.75

2.42

-7.85

-6.09

Book value per share

44.37

28.79

19.75

13.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.98

27.01

-4.42

0

P/CEPS

-4.69

35.7

-4.05

-6.51

P/B

1.66

3

1.61

2.99

EV/EBIDTA

-5.05

13.16

-6.09

-9.75

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.85

-41.12

-10.69

2.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

47.4

41.14

74.87

73.75

Inventory days

138.4

81.91

89.29

57.66

Creditor days

-71.89

-59.87

-63.97

-41.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

22.25

-9.92

7.66

5.23

Net debt / equity

-0.18

0.11

0.38

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

0.59

-1.43

-0.97

0.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.56

-65.61

-73.71

-72.53

Employee costs

-20.5

-12.34

-21.6

-22.67

Other costs

-54.47

-27.64

-36.16

-24.94

