|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.51
95.9
45.07
1.73
Op profit growth
489.05
-65.1
126.58
1.97
EBIT growth
-330.65
-199.94
115.96
-256.17
Net profit growth
-563.72
-152.41
79.33
-673.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-47.54
-5.6
-31.48
-20.15
EBIT margin
-48.48
14.6
-28.62
-19.23
Net profit margin
-51.59
7.73
-28.89
-23.37
RoCE
-40.9
23.24
-36.72
-19.81
RoNW
-10.13
3.51
-12.26
-8.64
RoA
-10.88
3.07
-9.26
-6.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-14.83
3.2
-7.2
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-15.75
2.42
-7.85
-6.09
Book value per share
44.37
28.79
19.75
13.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.98
27.01
-4.42
0
P/CEPS
-4.69
35.7
-4.05
-6.51
P/B
1.66
3
1.61
2.99
EV/EBIDTA
-5.05
13.16
-6.09
-9.75
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.85
-41.12
-10.69
2.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
47.4
41.14
74.87
73.75
Inventory days
138.4
81.91
89.29
57.66
Creditor days
-71.89
-59.87
-63.97
-41.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
22.25
-9.92
7.66
5.23
Net debt / equity
-0.18
0.11
0.38
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
0.59
-1.43
-0.97
0.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.56
-65.61
-73.71
-72.53
Employee costs
-20.5
-12.34
-21.6
-22.67
Other costs
-54.47
-27.64
-36.16
-24.94
