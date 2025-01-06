Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.2
17.57
8.25
6.57
yoy growth (%)
-58.97
112.82
25.61
0.29
Raw materials
-5.27
-11.88
-5.71
-4.77
As % of sales
73.12
67.63
69.23
72.59
Employee costs
-0.96
-1.35
-1.08
-1.32
As % of sales
13.33
7.74
13.11
20.11
Other costs
-1.61
-2.37
-1.87
-1.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.41
13.53
22.74
19.41
Operating profit
-0.63
1.94
-0.42
-0.79
OPM
-8.87
11.08
-5.09
-12.12
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.28
-0.2
-0.12
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.05
-0.11
-0.17
Other income
0.3
4.44
0.31
0.16
Profit before tax
-0.64
6.05
-0.42
-0.93
Taxes
-0.12
-1.04
0.34
-0.03
Tax rate
19.65
-17.25
-81.66
3.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.76
5
-0.07
-0.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.76
5
-0.07
-0.96
yoy growth (%)
-115.32
-6,500.41
-91.91
-282.07
NPM
-10.64
28.51
-0.94
-14.73
