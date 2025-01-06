iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ador Multi Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.49
(-0.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ador Multi Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7.2

17.57

8.25

6.57

yoy growth (%)

-58.97

112.82

25.61

0.29

Raw materials

-5.27

-11.88

-5.71

-4.77

As % of sales

73.12

67.63

69.23

72.59

Employee costs

-0.96

-1.35

-1.08

-1.32

As % of sales

13.33

7.74

13.11

20.11

Other costs

-1.61

-2.37

-1.87

-1.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.41

13.53

22.74

19.41

Operating profit

-0.63

1.94

-0.42

-0.79

OPM

-8.87

11.08

-5.09

-12.12

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.28

-0.2

-0.12

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.05

-0.11

-0.17

Other income

0.3

4.44

0.31

0.16

Profit before tax

-0.64

6.05

-0.42

-0.93

Taxes

-0.12

-1.04

0.34

-0.03

Tax rate

19.65

-17.25

-81.66

3.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.76

5

-0.07

-0.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.76

5

-0.07

-0.96

yoy growth (%)

-115.32

-6,500.41

-91.91

-282.07

NPM

-10.64

28.51

-0.94

-14.73

Ador Multi Prod. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ador Multi Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.