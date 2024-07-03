iifl-logo-icon 1
Ador Multi Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

29.93
(-3.36%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.9

9.56

8.6

16.86

4.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.9

9.56

8.6

16.86

4.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.04

0.02

0.02

Other Income

1.4

0.24

0.15

4.05

0.2

Total Income

7.3

9.8

8.79

20.92

4.78

Total Expenditure

18.25

15.76

12.69

16.37

5.32

PBIDT

-10.95

-5.96

-3.9

4.56

-0.54

Interest

0.14

0.05

0.16

0.22

0.08

PBDT

-11.09

-6

-4.06

4.34

-0.62

Depreciation

0.46

0.22

0.22

0.19

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.59

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.2

Reported Profit After Tax

-11.55

-6.23

-4.28

3.56

-0.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-11.55

-6.23

-4.28

3.56

-0.56

Extra-ordinary Items

-9.75

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.8

-6.23

-4.28

3.56

-0.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-24.71

-13.33

-9.14

7.64

-3.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.67

4.67

4.67

4.67

3.76

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-185.59

-62.34

-45.34

27.04

-11.81

PBDTM(%)

-187.96

-62.76

-47.2

25.74

-13.56

PATM(%)

-195.76

-65.16

-49.76

21.11

-12.25

