Ador Multi Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.9
9.56
8.6
16.86
4.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.9
9.56
8.6
16.86
4.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.04
0.02
0.02
Other Income
1.4
0.24
0.15
4.05
0.2
Total Income
7.3
9.8
8.79
20.92
4.78
Total Expenditure
18.25
15.76
12.69
16.37
5.32
PBIDT
-10.95
-5.96
-3.9
4.56
-0.54
Interest
0.14
0.05
0.16
0.22
0.08
PBDT
-11.09
-6
-4.06
4.34
-0.62
Depreciation
0.46
0.22
0.22
0.19
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.59
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
-11.55
-6.23
-4.28
3.56
-0.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-11.55
-6.23
-4.28
3.56
-0.56
Extra-ordinary Items
-9.75
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.8
-6.23
-4.28
3.56
-0.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-24.71
-13.33
-9.14
7.64
-3.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.67
4.67
4.67
4.67
3.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-185.59
-62.34
-45.34
27.04
-11.81
PBDTM(%)
-187.96
-62.76
-47.2
25.74
-13.56
PATM(%)
-195.76
-65.16
-49.76
21.11
-12.25
