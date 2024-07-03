iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ador Multi Products Ltd Quarterly Results

30.91
(-1.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.22

0.67

0.82

1.16

1.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.22

0.67

0.82

1.16

1.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.3

4.04

0.5

0.87

Total Income

0.46

0.96

4.87

1.67

2.35

Total Expenditure

0.37

0.84

1.96

1.62

11.48

PBIDT

0.08

0.13

2.91

0.05

-9.13

Interest

0.03

0.03

0.14

0.03

0.08

PBDT

0.06

0.1

2.76

0.02

-9.21

Depreciation

0.2

0.13

0.07

0.15

0.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.71

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.14

-0.04

1.98

-0.14

-9.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.14

-0.04

1.98

-0.14

-9.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

3.12

0

-9.33

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.14

-0.04

-1.14

-0.14

-0.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.81

-0.08

4.27

-0.29

-20.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.67

4.67

4.67

4.67

4.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

36.36

19.4

354.87

4.31

-612.75

PBDTM(%)

27.27

14.92

336.58

1.72

-618.12

PATM(%)

-63.63

-5.97

241.46

-12.06

-633.55

Ador Multi Prod.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ador Multi Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.