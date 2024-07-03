Ador Multi Products Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.22
0.67
0.82
1.16
1.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.22
0.67
0.82
1.16
1.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.3
4.04
0.5
0.87
Total Income
0.46
0.96
4.87
1.67
2.35
Total Expenditure
0.37
0.84
1.96
1.62
11.48
PBIDT
0.08
0.13
2.91
0.05
-9.13
Interest
0.03
0.03
0.14
0.03
0.08
PBDT
0.06
0.1
2.76
0.02
-9.21
Depreciation
0.2
0.13
0.07
0.15
0.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.71
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.14
-0.04
1.98
-0.14
-9.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.14
-0.04
1.98
-0.14
-9.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
3.12
0
-9.33
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.14
-0.04
-1.14
-0.14
-0.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.81
-0.08
4.27
-0.29
-20.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.67
4.67
4.67
4.67
4.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.36
19.4
354.87
4.31
-612.75
PBDTM(%)
27.27
14.92
336.58
1.72
-618.12
PATM(%)
-63.63
-5.97
241.46
-12.06
-633.55
