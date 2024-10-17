iifl-logo-icon 1
Ador Multi Products Ltd Board Meeting

29.96
(0.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ador Multi Prod. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
ADOR MULTIPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 outcome of board meeting held on 17.10.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ADOR MULTIPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarterly results for June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202411 May 2024
Board Meeting to approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March24, to be held on 17th May, 2024 @ 03.00 PM ADOR MULTIPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Read less.. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 17.05.2024 For Approval Of Audited Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
ADOR MULTIPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of Un-audited financial statements for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Ador Multi Prod.: Related News

No Record Found

