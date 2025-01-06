Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.01
-7.6
5.29
2.95
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.62
-1.11
-1.02
Tax paid
-1.22
1.56
-1.74
-1.02
Working capital
3.99
-15.74
1.82
2.26
Other operating items
Operating
7.66
-22.4
4.24
3.17
Capital expenditure
0.23
-17.15
1.29
-23.67
Free cash flow
7.89
-39.55
5.53
-20.49
Equity raised
63.45
80.19
78.36
78.19
Investing
0
7.92
0
0
Financing
0
-7.93
5.08
4.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0.46
0.46
Net in cash
71.34
40.62
89.44
62.82
