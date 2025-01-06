iifl-logo-icon 1
Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

247.25
(-0.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Aeonx Digital FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.01

-7.6

5.29

2.95

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.62

-1.11

-1.02

Tax paid

-1.22

1.56

-1.74

-1.02

Working capital

3.99

-15.74

1.82

2.26

Other operating items

Operating

7.66

-22.4

4.24

3.17

Capital expenditure

0.23

-17.15

1.29

-23.67

Free cash flow

7.89

-39.55

5.53

-20.49

Equity raised

63.45

80.19

78.36

78.19

Investing

0

7.92

0

0

Financing

0

-7.93

5.08

4.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0.46

0.46

Net in cash

71.34

40.62

89.44

62.82

