Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Nine Monthly Results

222.55
(-3.45%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

24.23

19.95

14.95

18.29

95.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.23

19.95

14.95

18.29

95.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.04

2.07

2.27

5.56

5.41

Total Income

26.27

22.02

17.22

23.85

101.33

Total Expenditure

25.11

20.28

16.3

19.58

106.48

PBIDT

1.16

1.74

0.91

4.27

-5.15

Interest

0.08

0.15

0.25

0.2

0.77

PBDT

1.08

1.59

0.66

4.07

-5.92

Depreciation

0.73

0.62

0.41

0.42

0.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.39

0.33

0.26

0.59

-0.4

Deferred Tax

-0.02

-0.38

-0.49

0.46

-1.07

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.02

1.01

0.49

2.59

-5.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.02

1.01

0.49

2.59

-5.07

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.52

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.5

1.01

0.49

2.59

-5.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.05

2.2

1.05

5.63

-11.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.78

8.72

6.08

23.34

-5.36

PBDTM(%)

4.45

7.96

4.41

22.25

-6.17

PATM(%)

-0.08

5.06

3.27

14.16

-5.28

