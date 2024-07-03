Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
24.23
19.95
14.95
18.29
95.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.23
19.95
14.95
18.29
95.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.04
2.07
2.27
5.56
5.41
Total Income
26.27
22.02
17.22
23.85
101.33
Total Expenditure
25.11
20.28
16.3
19.58
106.48
PBIDT
1.16
1.74
0.91
4.27
-5.15
Interest
0.08
0.15
0.25
0.2
0.77
PBDT
1.08
1.59
0.66
4.07
-5.92
Depreciation
0.73
0.62
0.41
0.42
0.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.39
0.33
0.26
0.59
-0.4
Deferred Tax
-0.02
-0.38
-0.49
0.46
-1.07
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.02
1.01
0.49
2.59
-5.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.02
1.01
0.49
2.59
-5.07
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.52
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.5
1.01
0.49
2.59
-5.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.05
2.2
1.05
5.63
-11.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.78
8.72
6.08
23.34
-5.36
PBDTM(%)
4.45
7.96
4.41
22.25
-6.17
PATM(%)
-0.08
5.06
3.27
14.16
-5.28
