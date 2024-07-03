Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
10.26
6.49
10.08
8.93
7.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.26
6.49
10.08
8.93
7.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.19
1.07
3.29
0.67
1.07
Total Income
11.45
7.55
13.38
9.6
8.54
Total Expenditure
9.45
6.54
9.41
9.5
7.59
PBIDT
2
1.02
3.97
0.09
0.96
Interest
0.01
0.04
0.44
0.04
0.04
PBDT
1.99
0.97
3.53
0.06
0.92
Depreciation
0.16
0.18
0.22
0.3
0.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.49
0.14
0.6
0.16
0.18
Deferred Tax
0.06
0.05
-0.03
0.03
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
1.28
0.6
2.75
-0.44
0.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.28
0.6
2.75
-0.44
0.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1.68
-0.72
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.28
0.6
1.07
0.28
0.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.79
1.31
5.98
-0.95
0.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.49
15.71
39.38
1
12.85
PBDTM(%)
19.39
14.94
35.01
0.67
12.31
PATM(%)
12.47
9.24
27.28
-4.92
6.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.