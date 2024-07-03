iifl-logo-icon 1
Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd Quarterly Results

Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

10.26

6.49

10.08

8.93

7.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.26

6.49

10.08

8.93

7.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.19

1.07

3.29

0.67

1.07

Total Income

11.45

7.55

13.38

9.6

8.54

Total Expenditure

9.45

6.54

9.41

9.5

7.59

PBIDT

2

1.02

3.97

0.09

0.96

Interest

0.01

0.04

0.44

0.04

0.04

PBDT

1.99

0.97

3.53

0.06

0.92

Depreciation

0.16

0.18

0.22

0.3

0.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.49

0.14

0.6

0.16

0.18

Deferred Tax

0.06

0.05

-0.03

0.03

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

1.28

0.6

2.75

-0.44

0.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.28

0.6

2.75

-0.44

0.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

1.68

-0.72

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.28

0.6

1.07

0.28

0.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.79

1.31

5.98

-0.95

0.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.49

15.71

39.38

1

12.85

PBDTM(%)

19.39

14.94

35.01

0.67

12.31

PATM(%)

12.47

9.24

27.28

-4.92

6.02

